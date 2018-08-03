Dear poverty: Education is the weapon to defeat you

Dear poverty: You have a paralyzing stranglehold on more than 45 million Americans, 13.3 million of which are children. Your grip is even tighter on people of color in the central San Joaquin Valley. In Fresno County alone, nearly 150,000 students, many of them English language learners, are trapped in your clutches on a daily basis. African American, Hispanic and Southeast Asian students make up the majority of this total.
As a 6-year-old boy, I realized you had me in your grip, too. I remember you very well, especially the times standing in line for that long block of cheese with my grandmother or paying for our milk and bread with stamps used as money. I never felt truly grounded or in control of my surroundings because of you. Early on, you taught me that life wasn’t fair, yet you gave me the restless instinct to set goals and wish for more.
I still see you every single day, whether it’s a coatless child on a freezing winter morning, a homeless camp or the crumbling area of Motel Drive west of Highway 99. You come disguised in so many different forms – crime, lack of job skills, drug addiction, dropout rates and fatherless homes. You thrive in the worst conditions. The most chilling part is that you’ve woven your way into generations of innocent children, often offering an enticing comfort to stay.
Dear poverty, as educators we are in the business of creating the resilient child in order to defeat you. Thanks to local groups such as the Fresno Cradle to Career, Alliance for Medical Outreach and Relief, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and First Five Fresno County, we know the signs to look for, including the absence of pre-birth health care, lack of kindergarten readiness, subpar reading levels in third grade, language barriers and unresolved trauma. We have coalitions of private businesses, charities, cross-sector networks and police districts providing services like never before, paving the road to better student outcomes.
Dear poverty, we know our schools and universities are ground zero to your demise – the symbol of hope for so many students. We are the beacon of light amidst the darkness and despair you’ve created. You shrivel when lesson plans are written not as content mastery, but as tickets to a higher education.
Any educator will tell you, self-confidence builds success and success fosters resiliency. For the Fresno County students grappling with you, building that academic resiliency through positive relationships allows them to look beyond where the next meal is coming from and to see past the social pitfalls of gangs, drugs and teen pregnancy. This intrinsic strength spawns the positive belief in their own educational journey.
Dear poverty, we know that by creating students’ academic resilience we can help them realize that when they engage confidently with a challenge, anything is possible and failure is not something to fear. After all, it’s not what students know, but what they can do with what they know. That is the goal of education.
Dear poverty, I battled you through my education at Fresno State and I gave you my all. I gave you my mind, body and spirit. You knew I was just one flat tire away from failure. From the sleepless nights studying for exams, the countless hours reading class notes, to walking through the Henry Madden Library as a ghost on many nights, sometimes you whispered to me. Thank you for lurking in the shadows when it was so easy to give up.
As a boy, I never accepted you. I only saw myself defeating you. You humbled me along the way, constantly pushing me to work harder and to fall forward. You blessed me with a single mother who gave me superhuman strength to persevere. Later in life, you gave me the gift of a beautiful wife who not only loves me, but also became my biggest supporter.
Dear poverty, my patience for you has grown thin. We don’t share the same beliefs and we never will. I’ve grown tired of looking at dashboards that tell me what I already know. We’ll conquer you by providing our students a quality education and realizing that fostering academic resiliency can be their great equalizer. We’ll stop making excuses and hold ourselves accountable in order to overthrow you.
Dear poverty, you’ve created a dreamer. I’ve dedicated my life to defeating you and helping students in Fresno County do the same. Now it is time to say goodbye. And that’s all right, I’m ready to let you go.
Hank Gutierrez is the assistant superintendent of the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.
Comments