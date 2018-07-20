Adult education is for everyone

Education is a lifelong experience whether you are young, a seasoned citizen, or somewhere in between. We all need to upgrade skills to remain competitive and to expand our horizons. College is for all adults; no need to feel left behind.
According to the periodical Capitol Weekly, a bad news/good news work force situation exists in today’s economy, and it is giving employers heartburn. The challenge is how to create a more educated labor pool, especially in high growth industries. The bad news: there are simply not enough skilled workers to meet the needs of California’s businesses. The good news: there are 2.5 million Californians who can be part of the solution with some college-level training. The percentage of the new jobs in California requiring some college will equal the percentage requiring a bachelor’s degree, the Public Policy Institute of California reports.
These workers, over half of whom are employed in the workforce, just need a more flexible educational opportunity. We need to support working adults who need additional skills and credentials to acquire quality, emerging jobs and advance their economic prospects.
In her weekly column Proof Points, from U.S. News & World Report, former high school instructor Jill Barshay mentioned that colleges around the country are quickly remaking remedial education, but researchers don’t know which models work. Remedial education, broadly speaking, means teaching students at the college level what they already should know, but do not function at a competent college level, in certain subjects.
No question, remedial education needs an overhaul. More than two-thirds of all community college students and 40 percent of undergraduates in four-year colleges have to start with at least one developmental education class. The majority of these students drop out without degrees.
Some college systems are trying to change those statistics. Many colleges are reducing the number of students who are sent to remedial coursework by changing the rules that funnel students into prerequisite classes.
All that is great for the future, but what about now? What about students who are ready to improve themselves today? What part is Fresno City College playing in improving the skills of workers for tomorrow’s work force?
Fresno City College is partnering with Catholic Charities to provide short-term, non-credit office skills classes for their clients, at their site. Part of the mutually beneficial partnership arrangement with Catholic Charities is that they have a small computer lab at their facility making computer and office technology training a natural connection.
The first group of students completed a three-week introductory course “Getting Started with Computers” and will take the “Office Administrative Assistant” non-credit certificate program. This certificate provides students with training in office filing, spelling and vocabulary building, math, phone etiquette, teamwork, communication skills and professionalism. The students also attend workshops on applying to the college, orientation and college success; we are here to help.
Another new training segment introduced is the “Introduction to Computers and Workplace Technology.” In this introductory class, students learn keyboarding, sending, receiving and using e-mail, creating and editing documents, and performing Internet searches. These are basic skills that will enhance their ability to continue their education and potentially enter the work force.
This community-based partnership is made possible in part through funding from the State Center Adult Education Consortium. These training opportunities are free to the participants that are served, so the price is right! The mission of the college is to offer innovative instructional programs in anticipation of, and remain responsive to, the lifelong learning needs of our diverse populations. In addition, the college is dedicated to working collaboratively with our community to enhance the economic and social development of the region.
This project is managed through the Basic Skills Initiative Department. For more information call counseling at 559-244-2608. You may also contact Donna Cooper at donna.cooper@fresnocitycollege.edu, or call 559-244-2609 for more information. Don’t delay, call today, and we will see you in class!
Jim Makofske is faculty emeritus at Fresno City College in accounting and information technology; he’s earned two dozen certifications in these fields. He retired after 28 years of service and had developed, written and instructed several new classes in both disciplines. He is completing requirements for his doctorate in business administration and is a retired U. S. Navy Reserve captain and commanding officer. He can be reached at jim.makofske@fresnocitycollege.edu.
