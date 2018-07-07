Golden State Warriors are constantly winning? This fan feels no remorse

From 1977-78 through 2013-2014 – that's 37 NBA seasons – the Golden State Warriors won a total of five playoff series. Since then, the Warriors have won 15 playoff series and three NBA titles in the past four seasons.
Owner Joe Lacob started from the bottom and built this by getting smart management people who drafted quality, unselfish players and then added more in free agency, along with (coach) Steve Kerr to create this juggernaut.
The Lakers’ dynasties won 46 playoff series and 10 NBA titles during those 37 years. Add up the Lakers (10), Bulls (six), Spurs (five), Celtics (four), Pistons (three), Heat (three) Rockets (two) and those seven teams won 33 of the 37 NBA finals during those years.
Dynasties are nothing new to the NBA. The Lakers acquired through trades for draft picks, trades or free agents during this time (Magic, Worthy, Scott, Thompson, Shaq, Kobe, Gasol, Horry, Malone, etc, etc), so I feel no remorse about what the Warriors are doing now.
We were due as fans, we are here for awhile and we owe no apologies for building and sustaining greatness. Bring it on LeBron.
Steve Carr is a Golden State Warriors fan living in Fresno.
