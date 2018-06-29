Fresno City student learns valuable lesson: She makes a difference on climate change

In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A U.S. judge who held a hearing about climate change that received widespread attention threw out the underlying lawsuits that sought to hold big oil companies liable for the role of fossil fuels in the Earth’s warming environment. Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said Monday, June 25 that Congress and the president, not a federal judge, were best suited to address fossil fuels' contribution to global warming. Jeff Chiu AP