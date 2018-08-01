Nearly 75 years after his death in World War II, Fresno man finally returns home

Until the remains of the father she never knew finally came home, 74 years after he was killed in World War II, Ann Wanger didn’t realize how deeply she missed him.
Wanger was less than a year old when George Van Vleet Jr. volunteered for service. She was 2½ when he died in an airplane crash off a remote island in the central Pacific.
“I remember my mom walking around in her pink bathrobe crying and crying,” Wanger recalled. “That’s probably my earliest memory and not understanding what was going on.”
Wanger is 77 now. She has lived a full, rich life without any memory of her father. She’s proud of his service and sacrifice. Still, it’s hard not to wonder how things might’ve been different had he lived, or made different choices.
That was especially true Wednesday, when Wanger, younger brother Peter Van Vleet and members of their families gathered at Fresno Yosemite International Airport for the arrival of an American Airlines flight from Dallas containing the remains of George Van Vleet Jr., which for decades were presumed lost.
After the Boeing 737 landed, a casket draped by an American flag was offloaded from the cargo hold and lowered to the tarmac under the watchful eye of a military honor guard. The procession then drove to Lisle Funeral Home in downtown Fresno, where “Taps” was played, a flag-folding ceremony held and the bones cremated. In accordance with Van Vleet’s wishes, his ashes will be spread on family property near Shaver Lake.
“It feels like a great loss to me,” Wanger said. “I didn’t feel that in quite the same way that I do now.”
Like many men during that period, George Van Vleet Jr. held a deep desire to assist the country’s war effort following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. But Van Vleet wasn’t like most who rushed to volunteer for service. He was 33 years old, married with two children and a third on the way. He had a bachelor’s degree from Stanford, a master’s from Cornell and was running a successful investment and real estate business. He had poor eyesight and a bad knee.
For those reasons, all three branches of the military rejected his application. Yet Van Vleet persisted. In a letter dated May 19, 1942, he wrote to “Major Rogers,” a personnel officer stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco touting his qualifications. It concluded: “If you are of the opinion that I might be useful to some branch of the Service by virtue of my experience would be glad to call at your office at any date you may mention.”
“He was determined to get in (the war),” Wanger said.
Van Vleet’s tenacity eventually paid off. He was accepted to the Army Air Corps, a precursor to the Air Force, commissioned as a captain and trained in Harrisburg, Pa., and Orlando, Fla., before being deployed to the Pacific.
Attached to the 7th Air Force, 38th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 30th Bombardment Group, Van Vleet was stationed at Hawkins Field on Tarawa Atoll (a ring-shaped group of coral islets) about 2,500 miles southwest of Honolulu. He served as an Army intelligence officer whose duties included debriefing pilots after they returned from their bombing runs.
“At one point he wrote to my mother, ‘This is the most exciting job I’ve ever had,’ “ Wanger said. “He really seemed to enjoy his time in the service.”
The Battle of Tarawa, part of the Allies’ island leapfrogging strategy across the Pacific, came at a massive cost. Fought from Nov. 20-23, 1943, nearly 6,400 American, Japanese and Korean soldiers died in a span of 76 hours.
Van Vleet’s squadron did not take part in that battle but was soon doing bombing runs from the island. A decade or so older than most, the Fresno man did not typically go on missions. He was, in military parlance, “a desk jockey.” The early morning of Jan. 21, 1944, was an exception.
“He wanted to get up in a plane … to determine where they needed to put these bombs or why they weren’t hitting their targets,” grandson Andrew Wanger said. “So he volunteered to go up in a plane that day.”
Van Vleet joined the crew of a B-24J aircraft nicknamed “Miss Bee Haven” after the figure of a nude woman holding a bomb in her left hand and a pistol in her right painted near the left side of the nose. He is listed as an “observer” on the flight log.
At 12:21 a.m. the bomber took off from the runway but failed to gain more than 100 feet of altitude, according to official reports. The pilots lowered the nose slightly in an attempt to gain speed, then pulled up sharply as the aircraft continued to drop. It crashed into a lagoon roughly two-thirds of a mile beyond the runway. Loaded with bombs, the plane exploded on impact.
The pilot, co-pilot and navigator survived. Seated in the front of the aircraft, each managed to escape through a tear in the fuselage. Van Vleet and the six remaining crew members weren’t as fortunate.
Seventeen minutes later, another B-24J nicknamed “Galloping Gus” crashed in similar fashion, just a little further out to sea. A batch of bad fuel was blamed for both wrecks.
The bodies of seven men aboard “Miss Bee Haven,” including Van Vleet’s, were pulled from the wreckage, placed in makeshift coffins and hastily buried near the airstrip. (Remember, there was a war going on.) Their identification tags were placed with the remains, and the entire squadron departed the island the following day.
Here’s where things get a little fuzzy. At the end of the war, when the Army returned to Tarawa to consolidate isolated burial sites into a single cemetery, there was a snafu. Not all the isolated plots could be located, including Van Vleet’s.
“Something got mixed up,” Ann Wanger said. “The military didn’t know what happened.”
In 1950, an Army representative visited Wanger’s mother, Elizabeth Van Vleet, at her home on Wilson Avenue in Fresno and informed the widow that her late husband’s body had been declared “unrecoverable.”
Even though Van Vleet’s remains were lost, misplaced or whatever term you want to use, the Army did not forget his sacrifice. He was awarded the Purple Heart and had his name engraved on a tablet in the Courts of the Missing of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
That’s where things sat, from 1950 till 2015, until a nonprofit devoted to recovering missing U.S. service members called History Flight found the remains of 35 Marines still buried on Tarawa. In 2017, the organization returned and found 12 additional remains.
These discoveries prompted the military to exhume the remains of anonymous graves transported after the war from Tarawa to Hawaii in an attempt to match them up with those found by History Flight.
An Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency investigation determined that part of Van Vleet’s skeleton, including his dog tag, had remained buried on Tarawa all these years. The rest had been interred in an anonymous grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Using DNA testing (samples were taken from Ann Wanger and Peter Van Vleet), plus skeletal, dental and materials analysis, medical examiners were able to make a positive match.
George Van Vleet Jr. was no longer unaccounted for. He would finally be coming home.
“It was quite a shock, to say the least,” Wanger said. “I’m totally impressed and awed by the work they have gone through to bring him back, after all these years.”
During the last month, Wanger has learned more about her late father than she ever knew. Her sister-in-law gave her a collection of old photographs she’d never seen. Her brother turned over all the letters her father had written to her mother during his time in the service, letters she’d never read.
Throughout Wanger’s life, her father had always been an enigma. As a child, she heard stories about what a great guy he was and his prowess as an outdoorsman. But those were never her experiences. Now, through his letters and photos, she has a better grasp of his personality and motivation.
The blank spots can finally be filled in. Except the more she learns, the more she realizes what she lost.
“It was hard for me to miss him when I’ve never known him,” Wanger said. “But now that I’ve reading his letters I’m thinking, ‘I missed a great guy, a really fascinating person,’ and how different my life would’ve been if he had not made that choice (to enlist).
“But I have to honor his decision and thank God that people like him went over there.”
