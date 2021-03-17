How will Fresno remember the pandemic? Public memorials to the experience must be created

In this April 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, place a casket into a hearse in Dawson, Ga. In a Feb. 25-March 1, 2021 poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus. AP

A half million deaths in the United States. More than 50,000 in California. Thousands in our Valley. Each of us know of someone — a family member, a friend or neighbor, a work mate, a name we recognize — who has died from the coronavirus. How will we remember them?

For a year, we all experienced incomplete conversations; air hugs that we were unable to feel; elbow bumps but never touching hands nor skin. A traumatic burden was placed on health-care workers as they held a phone so someone could whisper a final “good bye” or they extended a gloved hand to someone before they died. Families left behind, alone too, without words. Teachers were unable to reach out and support a troubled student or a struggling young mind. Communities and neighborhoods punctuated with missing voices.

Yet some felt unaffected. They didn’t believe this was a pandemic. They paraded maskless and fought with others who did. The deniers. A nation further divided. They too are part of this pandemic memory.

How do we memorialize all this? Our one-year memory will include not only those who have died, but also those who fell ill, who sheltered in place, socially distanced, and struggled in lonely isolation. That’s part of the memorial we must create.

We can call upon artists to fill this void and create a variety of memorials and monuments from different points of view. Artists can help us find the means to bridge our emotions: to capture all of life, the emotions of living and dying, of struggle and defiance. We need creative connections with the historical legacy left behind, to capture not only the suffering and the divided nation, but also the personal stories of inspiration and new bonds of friendship and family and hope.

We need a broad definition of memorials. Not just a statue or plaque with highly edited and scripted words. We long for the words and feel of a poem, a short story, a book and the lyrics and rhythms of a song, music, a play or spoken word performance. We long for not only a dramatic sculpture, but also an enveloping garden, an outdoor landscape pathway, a pond or body of water with a reflecting pool, a perch to witness a natural installation of meaning and significance. Visual art exhibitions, murals, a series of photographs, painting salons, film series and festivals exploring personal responses to a pandemic will fill a void that was left behind. A public performance, a dance, a virtual eulogy, a Zoom gathering of expression reaching across a nation and world can help transition us to a new normal.

This pandemic struck us all. The poor were impacted in ways that exposed class divisions. People of color suffered in extreme ways, further highlighting our differences. Children, parents, and families struggled with life, work and learning, too often shrinking into isolation, loneliness and depression. All states were wounded, both cities and countryside suffered, no one escaped the wrath of this pandemic.

What will we want our children to remember? A lost year of education. The mental strife that impacted family relationships. The collapse of certain businesses and industries and the pain of losing jobs, everyday folks stripped of livelihoods and crushed dreams. Remember all this and the physical suffering of our neighbors.

Our nation and world suffered a similar pandemic in 1918 with 675,000 deaths in the U.S. and over 50 million worldwide. Yet there are few memorials commemorating that moment in history, as if it didn’t matter or people wanted to forget. A mass amnesia covered up the deaths, especially of young people, with an estimated 10% of all those who died having been under 20 during the course of that pandemic. Because of a lack of public remembrances, subsequent generations quickly forgot the tragedies, which may have lead to a lack of preparedness today.

Our memorials go beyond honoring the dead and must capture the whole of emotions and events that unfolded this past year. Part of the story includes those that rejected that there was a pandemic and the lack of leadership from politicians who refuted that there was a problem. Included also are those who blamed others, especially Asian Americans who even today are being assaulted as if they were the cause of our suffering. (Note: the 1918 pandemic is often incorrectly called the Spanish flu, as if it originated in Spain, which is false.)

This is a call for healing, to bring understanding to our sense of history. Memorials act to embed meaning in our shared past, a common message that’s inclusive. Pandemics highlight relationships, how we are connected or isolated, touched and yet distanced. We need a way of remembering that touches us deeply, a shared tribute to the past, present and future.

Other memorials have achieved these goals. Recall the Vietnam Memorial and its stark, black, reflective wall of names etched with personal stories galvanizing families and friends. Or the AIDS Quilt, capturing a collective reality of death and loss and a shared community spirit of struggle and survival.

Every major valley city should have it’s own pandemic memorial. In Fresno, we will soon embark on a Cultural Arts Master Plan, part of the Measure P parks and arts funding. An early major project should be a series of public events, collective mourning rituals that are not simply objects, but acts. Included may be pilot projects that include technology, social media and virtual installations, perhaps a simple online photo album of people documenting their emotions of this past year — all programming that’s developed quickly as we begin to search for our common voices and artistic response. These initial projects may reflect the chaos and unknowns we are grappling with, the certainties and uncertainties that have challenged us. I hope we can accomplish launching projects quickly and not be caught in red tape as we worry about the exact wording of a plaque or the details of a permanent sculpture. We should simply begin with the question: How do we remember?

Our memorials can capture the voices of our Valley and nation: a powerful oral history storytelling that’s passed down from generation to generation about how many came together and others who were isolated. Our memorials will evolve and grow over time. As the years pass we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on our daily lives and the meaning for the future.

Civic engagement is about life, not just death.