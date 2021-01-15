To gain perspective of pandemic year, Fresno-area grower makes a lost-and-found list

Carole Masumoto, center, mother of David Masumoto, who is behind her, died this past year. She is included on the family members’ lists of things they have lost during the coronavirus pandemic year. Special to The Bee

During our pandemic, what have you lost? What have you found? A simple question inspired by our daughter Nikiko who posed it to our family for a farm newsletter we send out. So we made lists.

Marcy Masumoto:

Lost:

My precious mother-in-law, Carole Masumoto, and cousin Gene Thieleke.

A major consulting contract.

Opportunities for hugs with friends.

Found:

Even greater appreciation for family and friends who keep in touch.

New opportunities to serve.

Joy in giving to those in need.

A National Public Radio story described artist Andrea Jones setting up an outdoor museum on a chain link fence near Washington, D.C. She sought to explore and display community expression. On the fence were mounted boxes set up like dioramas, with neighbors creating a display of what they had lost and found in the past months.

One box included a baby pacifier representing found life — the couple had recently given birth to a baby. In another box was hung strings of pearls, still connected but the individual strands were not touching each other, representing a creative group of individuals no longer gathering together. People were invited to write a message on wooden tags, their own lost-and-found lists which included: lost — fellowship, found — play; lost — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, found — crocheting.

So the Masumotos made our lists, creative acts to capture the moment we’re living in. The end of one year and the beginning of a new one opened a door for reflection.

Korio Masumoto:

Lost: during this pandemic lost a bit of my purpose.

Lost my baachan (Grandmother), it felt I lost a part of me. Someone who I could talk to.

Lost weight.

Lost community and lost passion.

Found love.

Found communication is another aspect that doesn’t get talked about in terms of business.

Found some direction in the path of my master’s program.

Found out that I am too hard on myself and am starting to build myself and love myself.

Found I have better sleep and am less stressed. My dreams help me with less stress.

As Nikiko shared in our newsletter:

Lost and Found became a framing device for our family conversations; we thought we’d share some of our reflections with you and invite you also to be inspired by the simple wisdom of this exercise. We validate your experiences of both loss and discovery.

It is our wish for you to enter 2021 with wholeness. As farmers, we strive to think about systems of connection, rather than transactions of accumulation. Our experiences in 2020 have illuminated even more how interdependence is fundamental to our health and wellness and collective care is the only way forward.

Though we might not have written in a while, and maybe haven’t seen you in a while, we’re thinking about you. The trees and the vines are still here, in their winter slumber, waiting just like all of us, for the touch of our hands. Though we are weary and tired of the pandemic season, we can imagine harvests of abundance and replenishment ahead. Stay healthy, stay nourished, stay kind — the Masumotos.

Nikiko Masumoto:

Lost:

Elders: I miss Baachan (Grandmother Carole Masumoto) and Auntie Yoshi. I feel the loss in all of the firsts ... first birthday without a handwritten card from Baachan, first Thanksgiving without a heaping plate of desserts for Auntie Yoshi, first Christmas without their laughter, first New Year without their presence.

Energy and focus (what day of the week is it? what does time mean now, anyway?)

Lost the illusion that huge voter turnout alone would bring us closer to a thriving democracy; we still have a long way to go, power to move toward justice, and healing to be done.

Found:

Deeper connection and time with my wife.

Understanding of intense and prolonged anxiety.

A renewed love of phone calls!

A new game: Quirkle! So fun!

Creative ways to connect online (ex: Zoom charades anyone?)

Peace on long farm walks with mom and in solitude.

Clear and resounding appreciation for fewer and deeper life-affirming friendships.

So take a moment to pause that breath. A lot has happened in 2020 and these first weeks of 2021, and much will unfold in the near future. Lost and Found lists embody an act of love and life.

The Lost and Found list compiled by David Masumoto. David Masumoto Special to The Bee

Mas Masumoto:

Lost: Baachan, my mom’s passing.

Found: Ancestors and family secrets (via current book I’m writing).

Lost: Big trees (organic peach and nectarines).

Found: Meaning of low-hanging fruit.

Lost: Conversations with others.

Found: Reflection.

Lost: some optimism.

Found: sadly, polarization ... but perhaps not forever.

Lost: Faith in government.

Found: Hope in government

Lost: Workers and reduced labor supply.

Found: True hands that feed us.

Lost: In-person medicine.

Found: Tele-medicine (but doesn’t work well with bad teeth).

Lost: Capitalism (and pitfalls of those who seek economic domination).

Found: Contentment and satisfaction (values of social, cultural and human capital).

Lost: Gatherings.

Found: Special relationships.

Lost: Family.

Found: Family.