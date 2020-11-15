Voting maps show California’s differences, even as we remain unified as one state

California’s red (Trump) and blue (Biden) differences are shown in this map of county-by-county voting in the presidential election.

I love maps. They instill a sense of place of where I am. But they can go beyond geography and instill an understanding into other realms, such as political maps diagramming election results. So where does our Valley fit in the recent election?

A map can paint a quick story despite the frenzied pace of information overload we are bombarded with daily. A map can provide a simple and yet direct image of who we are without words. The portrait stays in my mind, it’s the power of listening to what you see. And perhaps we can gain a glimpse into the future of our Valley and feel the changes and the evolution of our identities.

The presidential election

We are a split state when it comes to electing a president. But the divisions are not as stark as other states, with a clear and distinct red verses blue mapping — often rural verses urban, country verses city. California is mixed (some may claim mixed up but I see this as a positive). Inland California is not a monolith, with all of us voting the same. The Valley is a blend, some counties blue others red (and as of this writing, Kern County’s red may flip to blue as vote counting continues). And then there’s Butte County and Nevada County that voted for Biden while all neighboring counties voted for Trump.

I’m no data wonk nor policy expert. But this shows that we’re divided like the nation is divided. Or to put it another way, we have many views and opinions that pull us, push us, drive us in multiple directions. And what’s the matter with that?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It makes me think of a post-COVID family gathering with different voices at the table. Sometimes we may debate or even disagree (perhaps fight?). Or we ignore each other and pretend there are no differences. Or we accept the differences, talk and listen as we pass the turkey and mashed potatoes.

Proposition 15

Our state is split on Prop. 15 but not in the same pattern as the presidential election. This proposition brought out the traditional inland California vs. coastal voting blocks. Big cities, including those in the Bay Area and L.A., supported the measure, while the rest of the state opposed it. The proposition was narrowly defeated.

Of course just because a county voted one way doesn’t mean all rural areas were against this measure and everyone in the city was for it. The map gives the impression the Valley was unified. But perhaps there’s some power in rural California and farmers — even the authors of Prop. 15 admit it was poorly written concerning how farms would be taxed if passed.

How California voted on Proposition 15: Green was yes, red was no. California Secretary of State

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The map serves as a conversation point. Post-election, let’s stop fighting and listen to the map. Ask your conversation partner, was the Valley strong or simply allied with enough voters in large urban areas to vote against this tax? And as we talk, can I fill your glass with another drink?

Proposition 22

Huge amounts of money, over $220 million, was spent on this campaign. We were bombarded with ads and mailers that seemed to have worked as the proposition passed. Yet looking at the election map we see a different side of the Valley, We voted along with L.A., yet remained different than the Bay Area and north coastal California.

Some would point out, with glee, our differences from those “radicals” in SF or Berkeley. But I disagree. Differences yes, but not hatred. I went to college in Berkeley, had a fantastic experience and broadened my perspective. I believe I became a fuller person. And we can talk more about this with dessert.

How California voted on Proposition 22: Green is yes, red is no. California Secretary of State

The maps conclude there’s hope in our state: we are still all part of a whole. We have differences and common ground. Our Valley is both unified and yet diverse. We are not a color-blind region, but one that recognizes and respects difference. This defies categorization as demographics change and evolve.

But I don’t quite understand Alpine County, which stands alone in some of these maps. Let’s start a conversation about them and learn who they are. They sound interesting.

For more information and interactive map of county by county voting see: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/maps/president.