Gov. Newsom’s week-long budget tour nothing more than a campaign ad, says GOP chairwoman

Gov. Gavin Newsom will always put himself first, and nowhere was that more evident than on his recent media blitz, in which he starred in a week-long photo op gleefully recounting how he’s spending our tax money. Over the course of the week, he outlined a plan to spend big on key issues that he has failed to address for two and a half years in office — from a homeless crisis to sky-high unemployment and an education system that’s failing its students.

Now, with a recall looming, Gavin Newsom will say and do anything to save his job. In this case, that means publicly patting himself on the back for putting a band-aid on a broken leg that he caused in the first place.

Newsom kicked off the week announcing that many in California will receive a one-time stimulus payment thanks to a surplus of our tax dollars in one of the highest-taxed states in the nation. While passing this off as a gift to the people, the truth is much less generous. Under a California rule known as the Gann limit, he is required to give a certain amount back to taxpayers, which his own administration believes this stimulus satisfies. It was not benevolent of Newsom to give stimulus checks to Californians; it was literally the law.

Newsom also glosses over why stimulus payments and aid for small businesses, announced later in the week, were even needed. Throughout the pandemic, this governor has enforced among the broadest, strictest lockdowns in our country.

Newsom’s lockdowns brought the fifth-largest economy in the world to a halt. They led to California having one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, while nearly 20,000 businesses permanently closed their doors and countless more barely held on. A one-time payment does not make a permanent recovery for Californians, and small business aid now is too little, too late for those who’ve already lost their lives’ work.

Out-of-work Californians would be better served if Newsom turned his attention to fixing his disastrous unemployment department. The Employment Development Department is an embarrassment to our state, paying up to $31 billion in fraudulent payments to criminals. The backlog from actual Californians in need grew to over 1.1 million claims with only 5% of calls to the EDD even being answered. Newsom’s flashy rollouts at press conferences don’t touch the surface of addressing problems created by this governor.

He also announced plans to help the homeless. But what he didn’t tell you is, under his administration, California’s homeless population soared to 161,000 before the pandemic even began. That’s more than a quarter of the homeless population in the entire country. On the campaign trail, Newsom promised he would tackle the state’s homeless crisis, but he only made it worse. This is similar to a broken campaign pledge to build more affordable housing, yet the median home price in the state continues to rise, just passing $800,000 for the first time ever. You wouldn’t know any of this, however, watching the press conferences.

Finally, Gavin Newsom touted plans to invest in California’s education system. To suggest that this governor can lead on education now is an insult to every child finishing a second year in virtual learning and their parents who’ve had to leave the workforce to care for them. California has the least reopened schools in the nation because Newsom can’t stand up to his allies in the teachers’ unions. Yet with a recall looming, he’ll take a victory lap on future plans that still don’t solve the current crisis.

Newsom will tell you the week’s parade of press conferences had nothing to do with the recall, and that the suggestion that it did was just “political theater and nonsense.” If that’s true, then why did Newsom’s campaign immediately drop campaign ads touting his new spending plans? And why did he exaggerate the size of the surplus that the Legislative Analyst’s Office says is actually only half of what Newsom claims it is?

The bottom line is this: It is always politics first, Californians last with Gavin Newsom. That’s why 2.1 million Californians signed a recall petition in the first place, desperate for new leadership who would finally get our state on the right track. Newsom may believe Californians are gullible enough to think last week’s theatrics were just good governing, but they know it was nothing more than a Recall Response Tour. California voters will have the final say when they cut his term in office short later this year.