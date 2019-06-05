The relationship between Fresno police and youth must improve

“Y’all feel me now? This is what I go through every day.”

This is the first thing one of our brothers told our group after he saw another brother being pulled over and questioned by police.

The person who said this is part of our brotherhood, which is Asian, Latino and African American. We are Fresno Boys and Men of Color, and yes, this is what we confront each day.

Contributed

We were in southwest Fresno a couple of months ago to talk to residents about a golfing facility that was being deeded to the city. We wanted to know what folks wanted to become of the facility — good, bad or otherwise — but ultimately, we all experienced something very different.

It’s hard to explain, but for most people of color, we get a feeling when we are around police. We learn it young. When I was a child, I clearly remember my peers tensing up any time police were around. The badge, the uniform, the car — everything — has a very different effect on most people of color. We feel it.

We all saw the whole encounter with the officers. After canvassing, we were heading back to the parking lot to meet up. Our brother was driving to meet us there. We saw the officers pull him over for a headlight that allegedly wasn’t working, according to police. Fair enough, but why did two more squad cars pull up within five minutes of the stop? Is an alleged faulty headlight the equivalent of a handgun? Was our group being criminalized instead of being seen as young men doing good for our community?

I’m grateful we were all there. I’m grateful that five of our adult allies/mentors were there to help de-escalate the situation. Who knows what would have happened? Unfortunately, as we all know, it could have been bad.

My story is just one. I’m sure there are hundreds of others. Fresno is a younger population and mostly people of color. The police force isn’t going anywhere any time soon, so something has got to give, and it has to be the department.

I don’t fully blame the officers. They are doing what they think they need to do based on department direction. I’ve been in plenty of meetings and spaces where officers “defend” their actions and practices instead of listening.

The change must occur at the department, the institution. Officers need better training to serve as true community members. People — young people — are part of the solution, not the problem. Young people of color shouldn’t be profiled; we should be partners. We need to be consulted and respected during the search for the next chief. Inclusion is not just a couple of meetings; we need real partnership.

Our city is at a crossroads. We now have a police chief who is running for mayor. From what I’ve seen and experienced, this is a huge step backward. Why elect a person who will apparently perpetuate a broken system? Do we really think the current chief will become mayor and “clean house” at the police department? Let’s get real.

Fresno needs new leadership, a new vision: One that sees youth in Fresno as assets to the community instead of criminalizing them.

“Y’all feel me now?”





