Past party chair hurt workers, now haunts labor and state Democrats

At a time in California when Democratic candidates have achieved unparalleled success in elections, the state Democratic party is in turmoil. Gone is Eric Bauman, the former chair who resigned after staff complaints and multiple accusations of sexual harassment. But a structure that enabled and shielded him remains in place. This includes some in organized labor who are fighting to maintain an old boys’ network in the party that does not welcome diversity except as a talking point.

Approaching a critical state party election for a new chair on Saturday, June 1, several union leaders are working to elect Rusty Hicks, chief of L.A.’s central labor council. He would be the third white male in a row to head the increasingly diverse state party. Unions, which have been a financial backbone of the party, were among Bauman’s most aggressive backers. Now, with the exception of the nurses’ union, several have put their money on a candidate who represents the status quo.

Contributed

Labor bet wrong, doubling down on a candidate who endorsed Bauman but says he was not aware of Bauman’s wrongdoing. Anointing Rusty Hicks now as chair threatens a lasting rift with labor and the state party by Democrats’ large and energized progressive grassroots base who clamor for better than politics as usual.

It was just a year into Bauman’s tenure at the state party that a longtime pattern of heavy drinking rang louder alarm bells. Staff complaints of sexual harassment in fall 2018 that were initially bottled up broke into the open, thanks to a whistleblower. The party apparatus, along with some in organized labor who should have defended innocent workers, went into high gear to protect Bauman and ride out the disclosures.

Contributed

But they kept coming. Reports that Bauman harassed multiple male victims and threatened to choke at least one who resisted prompted calls for him to resign by then Gov.-elect Newsom and several others in elected office. Bauman did resign, in disgrace. Now three lawsuits by current and former party personnel allege Bauman drank heavily, groomed and abused targets in the ranks of the party, and sexually assaulted at least one staff member.

The lawsuits depict a workplace rife with sexual harassment and retaliation reaching back a decade to Bauman’s time as chair of the L.A. County Democratic Party. That abusive workplace culture came with him to the state party in Sacramento, including reprisals against workers or party activists who signaled any willingness to object.

Unions exist to protect workers’ health and safety. But none has acknowledged regret over Bauman’s disgusting misconduct against a series of actual workers that many accusers allege in their lawsuits.

In the special election for chair, labor’s candidate Rusty Hicks made a serious misstep by refusing to sign a binding non-retaliation agreement put forward by delegates from the grassroots of the party. Candidates for chair who signed the pledge include Daraka Larimore-Hall and Kimberly Ellis.

The agreement calls out a “culture of fear and retaliation” in the state party that “kept survivors and witnesses from coming forward.” Signatories also pledge that their campaigns “will not harass, victimize, or threaten anyone associated with this election.”

Ellis earned endorsement by the Democratic central committees of Kings and Tulare counties and the party chair in Madera County. She has also called attention to a state labor union canceling travel arrangements for some union members who are delegates committed to her to attend the convention in San Francisco.

As longtime advocates for workers who grew up in union households, we are saddened by the failure of some in organized labor and the state Democratic party to stand up for workers’ dignity and safe workplaces without equivocation. Facing a hostile administration and Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., labor needs all the friends it can get. Instead of cultivating the party’s relationship with young progressive voters and volunteers central to the Democratic sweep this past November, some party officials are backing the status quo. This is simply unacceptable amid the honest reckoning with abuse and efforts to improve safety in the party that grassroots Democrats are demanding and courageously leading.

People make mistakes. That is not new. The important thing is what we do to fix them. The election for state Democratic party chair is upcoming. Party officials and labor allies who cling to the status quo can still choose the path of truth, justice, and integrity. They can join those working to make the state party safer and more open. All in organized labor should support, not stop, efforts to align our Democratic Party with decency and democracy.