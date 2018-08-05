Here’s an idea: Divide California into three time zones

Do you know what time it is, California?
It’s time for new thinking about time, and time zones.
By putting Proposition 7 on November’s ballot, the state Legislature has granted us this opportunity to rethink our whole relationship to time. The measure undoes a 1949 ballot initiative that locked daylight saving time in place in California – and opens a big conversation about how Californians set our clocks and live our lives.
The measure’s passage would leave the state with three options. The first is status quo: leaving the current daylight saving in place. The other two choices would give California its own time zone. One would be to end daylight saving and return to standard time year-round. The other would make daylight saving permanent (which would require a two-thirds vote of the Legislature and federal legislation).
The debate about daylight saving is global, with many competing arguments I don’t want to spend precious time on. Instead, I wish to convince you of something more timely and grand: California could now settle the question of what time is best – for the state and the world.
How? By choosing all three time options, at the same time.
I propose that California conduct a time experiment on itself. For five years, let’s divide the state into three time zones—one for each time option.
Multiple time zones fit our geography. While Californians think of our state as a tall place on a North-South axis, look at a map and you’ll see our orientation is also west-east. San Francisco is more than five degrees’ longitude west of San Diego. Blythe, on the Colorado River, can the see the sunset an hour earlier than on Cape Mendocino, 10 degrees west on our northern coast.
The best tool for dividing the state by time is the 120th meridian (120 degrees west), which serves as our border with Nevada from Tahoe up to Oregon. To form time zones, divide the state along the 120th meridian south from Tahoe to the Pacific, just north of Santa Barbara.
West of the 120th meridian would be Redwood Time, with standard time year-round. East of the 120th meridian would be Cactus Time, with daylight saving time year-round.
One problem: the 120th meridian splits the San Joaquin Valley in half, and no region should labor under two different times. So the eight San Joaquin Valley counties—Kern, Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Merced—would be a third zone, the status quo option, running on the current seasonal daylight system.
Call it Almond Time.
Instituting multiple time zones would have virtues beyond the experiment. The zones could be a force for unity in the West; Cactus Time California would be on the same time as neighboring Arizona, which is on standard time year-round, and on Mountain Time with Utah and Colorado during the winter. Is it too much to hope that time synchronization would encourage collaboration between Western states on trade or energy?
Multiple time zones might well help with brownouts during late afternoon peak hours. By staggering the hour that people come home and turn on the AC, you’d make California’s grid more stable. And multiple time zones could encourage an experiment in starting the school day later, a policy that researchers suggest would make kids less tired and more ready to learn. With sunrise coming an hour later (often after 7:30 a.m.) in Cactus Time, Southern California would be the place to try a 9 a.m. school start.
Multiple time zones also could provide a time subsidy for Southern Californians who engage in state policymaking. Under my plan, Californians flying to Sacramento from L.A. or San Diego would gain an hour as they travel. In effect, you would arrive on your hour-long flight to the state capital at the same hour you left, making it easier to get to morning meetings with representatives.
Time is money, and when’s the last time Sacramento saved you any of either?
Such an experiment might seem out-there, but that makes it quintessentially Californian. In the process we’d produce real, up-to-date data to share with a world that is debating what time regime could make us healthier, wealthier or wiser.
After five years of three zones, California could make its own informed choice. Or perhaps we’ll find we like the experiment, and decide that California is so timelessly diverse that its people can keep their own different times.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.
