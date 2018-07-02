Fire season has begun, but the legal blaze is aimed at utilities and their customers

The start of California’s wildfire season has officially begun.
Last year’s fire season was the most destructive in California’s history. More than 9,000 fires burned over 1.3 million acres, destroying or damaging 10,000 structures – more than the previous 10 years combined. Tragically, 41 residents and two firefighters lost their lives.
Fire destruction has a big impact on small businesses. The Hilton Sonoma, White Rock Vineyards in Napa, and Willi’s Wine Bar in Santa Rosa were just a few of the thousands of small business casualties of last year’s fires. When California burns, so do our family owned hotels, neighborhood coffee shops and local wineries.
To prevent a repeat this year, first responders, policy makers, homeowners, utilities, and all Golden State residents must make fire prevention a priority. Among other reforms, that may mean banning campfires, eliminating flammable materials near vulnerable homes and thinning trees.
But what it does not mean is holding utilities liable for fires even if they aren’t negligent – something that trial lawyers are attempting to do under a California legal provision known as “inverse condemnation.” If this precedent is set, the fire danger in the state would only increase while sticking state small businesses with the tab.
Inverse condemnation would mean that even if utilities do everything possible to prevent fires – including frequent inspections, tree-trimming around power lines and adding wind-resistant infrastructure – they could still be on the hook for any fires their equipment may have contributed to starting. This is equivalent to finding a homeowner, who uses every fire safety provision imaginable, responsible for a kitchen fire caused by a faulty appliance.
Beyond being unfair, inverse condemnation would likely increase the wildfire threat because it would divert utilities’ earnings – typically only a few percent of revenues – from increased fire prevention activities to legal fees and settlement claims. Analysts have estimated utilities could face $15 billion in legal claims related to last year’s fires. That would pay for a lot of line upgrades.
As a result, Californians would be threatened by more than just an increased fire danger. If subject to inverse condemnation, utilities would be forced to jack up rates in an attempt to cover these added costs. Small businesses, which disproportionately use energy as an input cost and operate on smaller margins than their big business competitors, would be among the hardest hit.
Who would benefit from inverse condemnation of utilities? Trial lawyers, who could use the precedent to pursue massive financial settlements against utilities. Last year’s fires weren’t even extinguished before trial lawyers looking to profit off the tragedy began running TV ads to try to find clients to sue utilities. In legal circles, these lawyers are known pejoratively as “bounty hunters.”
The zeal to protect the state from fire danger is understandable. But holding utilities liable even if they aren’t negligent would do more harm than good. In order for California to come together to prevent more devastating fires this season and in the years to come, it must end the inverse condemnation conflagration.
Tom Scott is the president of the California chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses and the past chairman of Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse.
