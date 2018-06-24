Our real worries should be overpopulation and nuclear weapons

The current impact and long-term ramifications of global warming, often referred to as climate change, have been well documented and debated within our nation. While I believe the threat is real and understated by our current administration, there are two other menacing dangers that should be getting more attention then they are presently receiving.
The first threat is the population explosion, defined by demographers as the increase in world population at an exponential rate.
The surge in population growth began in the middle of the 19th century with the advent of the Industrial Revolution, which greatly increased the output of goods, the standard of living, health and fertility. Then, in the early 20th century the population explosion was exacerbated by other technical advances, beginning with the conquest of yellow fever. Subsequent progress resulting in preventative medicine, inoculations, DDT and sanitation measures reduced the death rate even more.
The first census I remember was in 1950, when the U.S. had about 150 million people. The world population that year was estimated to be 2.5 billion. Today’s estimated U.S. population is 320 million, with 7.6 billion people worldwide. The UN forecast is 9.3 billion by 2050, with a range variable of around 2.5 billion, the total world population just 68 years ago. These numbers give a whole new meaning to the phrase “standing room only.” Every additional person will need food, water and energy, not to mention the horrendous impact on our planet of the additional waste and pollution that will result. The consequences will be particularly devastating in the poorer, hungrier sections of the world, especially Africa, Asia and Latin America. This danger represents an “existential threat,” an ominous peril to the very existence of humankind.
What can we Americans do about this? Not much, but having reduced the average number of children per family from 2.33 in 1960 to 1.9 in 2017, a reduction of 18 percent, we are certainly doing our part. We can also support the noteworthy mission of the UN Fund for Population Activities, “Every Pregnancy is Wanted” and “Every Childbirth is Safe.”
A second existential threat has been around as long as most of us can remember – the peril of nuclear war.
The news in 1949 that Russia had exploded an atomic bomb struck terror in the hearts of most Americans at that time. Our nuclear monopoly was over, and now we had to contend with being on the wrong side of such a ghastly attack.
As a kid in elementary school in the early 1950s, I and my classmates had “bomb drills” on a fairly regular basis. Our teacher would suddenly shout “DROP” and we would get under our desks as quickly as possible. The fear of nuclear war was palpable, and all of us were haunted by it to a greater or lesser degree.
While the Cold War ended in 1991 without a nuclear exchange, the potential for such an event is far greater than ever since nine nations now have “The Bomb,” including such unstable regimes as those in North Korea and Pakistan. I fear, however, that success in avoiding a nuclear confrontation for nearly 70 years has rendered many of us impervious to the fact that, with more nations having the bomb, the likelihood is greater than ever that the unthinkable will happen.
The late physicist Stephen Hawking summed up our existential dilemmas quite succinctly. “Most of the threats we face come from the progress we’ve made in science and technology. We are not going to stop making progress, or reverse it, so we must recognize the dangers and control them. I’m an optimist, and I believe we can.”
I agree.
Gary Wayne Walker is a writer and lecturer on 20th century American political history. A Fresno resident, he can be reached at gwwalker61@gmail.com.
