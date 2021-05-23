Letters to the Editor Saving the Tower Theatre: Letters to the editor, May 23, 2021

City should stop the Tower sale

When we decided to move to Fresno in 1996, one factor in favor was the Tower District. The Tower Theatre’s marque announced the presence of a vibrant arts and entertainment community.

On Mother’s Day, Adventure Church posted guards to prevent anyone not attending their church from parking in the lot behind the Tower Theatre. If the sale goes through, they will control the marque as well. A church in the Tower Theatre is in violation of the current district plan. To bend the rules for any one church is to elevate that church above the law. That is wrong.

I have been to the protest against the sale and rezone, and I have seen the Proud Boys. I have heard us called “evil” because we want the city to enforce a sensible zoning restriction. I have not seen anything from Adventure Church that disavows the Proud Boys, a violent hate group.

The city should use eminent domain to buy the theater and remove the current owner from any decisions about the fate of the theater complex. He has acted in bad faith as far as his tenants and the community are concerned.

Amelia Ryan, Fresno

Low pay is just like more slavery

Sen. Tim Scott (R) of South Carolina embraced the following two things in his response to President Biden’s (D) first address to Congress:

(1) He embraced pandemic stimulus packages from President Trump. He embraced these socialistic packages, supported by Republicans and by Democrats in Congress, yet remains opposed to what Republicans defame as “socialism.” In that vein Republicans did not also embrace the stimulus package from President Biden.

(2) He embraced the low unemployment levels of African Americans, Hispanics, and Asian Americans in 2020. Yet he surely recognized the low pay status of so many of these who were truly “essential workers” who could not get unemployment during the pandemic because they continued to have low-paying jobs that certainly were essential.

When will all our politicians recognize that such low pay is insufficient compensation, and thus akin to slavery?

Richard E. Kangas, Selma

Nunes and his crying ‘wolf’

I feel badly that Devin Nunes is not getting enough credit. Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are getting all the headlines when Devin was right in the thick of it, promoting the same nonsense.

U.S. intelligence agencies, all 17 of them, were worried that Giuliani and Johnson were being used by Russian intelligence agents. The Russians, who interfered in the 2016 election, were at it again and dreamed up this cover story that it was really the Ukrainians messing with us. Nunes was interacting, or trying to, with most of the same characters identified by U.S. experts as Russian intelligence agents.

Bottom line: Nunes, Giuliani and Johnson were all wittingly or unwittingly — we don’t know — assets for the Russian government. Nunes received documents from one of the key Russian agents spreading the misinformation, but refused to share those documents with Congress. And when pressed, Nunes’ reflexive reply is to blame the libs and the deep state. And cows fly.

Nunes has signed on to all of the big lies and shamelessly fails to offer up any evidence. Poor Devin just doesn’t get enough credit for being the boy who cried wolf, again and again and again.

Mike Reddin, Clovis

More coverage of gang crime needed

I neither support nor defend The Proud Boys. I frankly know little about them. But I would think a bigger concern for your newspaper would be the gangs that are running wild around Fresno and the Valley.

The Proud Boys do not appear to be a threat, yet gangs are causing problems citywide. The shootings at Fashion Fair are a small example. Daily reports of shootings are standard fare for The Bee. Yet we do not see in-depth reporting on gang areas and issues.

You also like to point out every police shooting as though it is indefensible. Perhaps you are scared to cover gang activities as you may become a victim?

The police will not bother you and you know it. Why not cover gang crime and help the city understand it and fight it. It would be a public service!

Tim Cavagnaro, Clovis

Bad air shows climate action need

All across our state, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the connection between air quality and health outcomes. To those of us in the Central Valley, we are no strangers to the impact poor air quality can have on a community. Our community has one of the highest rates of respiratory ailments and mortality rates attributable to air pollution in the nation.

This travesty also disproportionately impacts our communities of color and underserved communities, as well as our agricultural workers, who work extended hours outdoors and are exposed to poor air quality. It is incumbent on all Californians, especially those in our area, to advocate for true climate justice and health equity.

California must look for immediate solutions to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. By embracing clean energy, such as renewable fuel sources, and ensuring an equal voice for high-impact communities, we can take tangible steps to achieve cleaner air. We must accelerate our progress on climate justice. It cannot and must not wait any longer.

It is my hope that Californians will send a clear message to our representatives in Sacramento: Climate action cannot wait.

Eduardo González, California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley

More on Fresno High mascot

The Fresno High Alumni Association and concerned graduates should file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit which alleges the FUSD board’s violation of the Brown Act and nullify the mascot name change action.

The trustees’ move to abolish the Native American “warrior” mascot and image is an affront to school history, culture and tradition.

It is the ignorant, brainless, unread Next Gens and millennials like Nelsen who cannot accept world history, if they were not a part of it! Thousands of mixed race graduates support the status quo vs. a few hundred anti-racist ghost chasers who think the term and image of an Indian warrior is denigrating and inappropriate.

Get over your uneducated selves and social networking; then, read a book. Throughout human history, in every culture, race and nationality, there have been, and continue to be, “warriors.” These heroes, including American Indians, were chosen more than 130 years ago to represent Fresno High imagery of strong, determined achievers, engagers and fighters to survive and thrive in this world, and to adopt such traits in a well-rounded education.

The court should nullify this action to spend time, effort, monies to uproot and toss the brass plaques and long traditions at FHS. Pick another, more relevant, anti-racial target and leave history alone. Go out and create your own, instead of destroying ours!

I am a proud native Fresno Indian from the Warrior Class of '62.