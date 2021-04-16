Letters to the Editor Christians and Fresno’s Tower District: Letters to the editor, April 16, 2021

Lucy Schmidt, among around 200 protesting the sale of the historic Tower Theatre to Adventure Community Church waves her rainbow flag across the street from a small group of protestors wearing the colors and insignias of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, standing in front of the theater, March 21, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Tower District not anti-Christian

In regard to Loren Jackson’s recent letter, it’s probably a mistake to think anti-Christian feelings led to cancellation of the sale of the Tower Theater. Most people I know who were opposed to this sale are not anti-Christian.

Their concerns focused on the loss of a keystone business and cultural hub in the Tower, and that impact on surrounding businesses. They would oppose any sale that would change the use from a theater (say, retail space and offices).

There are churches in the Tower District (and there could be more), but their presence hasn’t threatened to destroy a critical economic and social part of the community.

Jeff Single, Fresno

Adventure Church must accept Tower

Loren Jackson in a letter to the editor of April 14 is asking the wrong question: why Fresno is anti-Christian. Loren should be asking why so many churchgoers or Christians are not more supportive of people of all sexual persuasions, ethnic or racial groups.

Fresno and Clovis have a huge number of churches and the “equal rights” of these people has never been an issue. The Tower District has long been known as a haven and welcoming neighborhood for those mentioned above who would not be accepted in many of these evangelical churches.

It’s simply the wrong fit for the artsy neighborhood with bars, galleries and restaurants not to the liking of those members of the Adventure Church in question.

Hanna Krebs, Fresno

Get rid of the dictator in GOP

Did I hear right? Mitch McConnell told executives to stay out of politics. I thought this was America, where representatives are elected by the people. And where the representative is supposed to represent the people’s interests.

Lately it appears that the elected officials are concerned about their own agendas. What is happening? This is America, where the people decide how we are governed, not Russia, where the politicians decide how they will govern the people. That is the very reason we must maintain our right to vote — to keep elections from being taken over by a few political individuals.

We must stand up for our right to vote. And vote out the officials that do not want to represent the people’s interests. The corporate executives should send their “donations” to the people who will do a better job of representing the people. There needs to be a change of control in the political system. Remove the dictator in the GOP.

Wayne Mah, Fresno

Stop the carnage along Shields

The city of Fresno needs to stop the carnage at the intersection of Shields and Fruit avenues in central Fresno. There have been traffic accidents, and deaths at this intersection more frequently than at any other intersection

This corner is a busy hub of business interaction with hundreds of people shopping with few parking spots. The speed of cars buzzing through Shields is unacceptable. This needs to be a traffic-light controlled corner. There needs to be a left-turn arrow and a right-turn arrow directing the turns at this intersection. Shields is a fast, busy thoroughway resembling Shaw and Palm avenues. By chance, the city has finally woken up with a light controlled grid being installed down the street on Shields and Harrison Street. Children cross the busy Shields and Harrison intersection with only street guards slowing the Shields traffic flow. A young girl was killed last year on Shields in this same area.

Now that the school crossing is getting some attention, its time to stop the carnage at the Fruit and Shields intersection.