Letters to the Editor Biden and his facts: Letters to the editor, April 15, 2021

President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 8, 2021. TNS

Biden needs to get facts straight

The president needs to get some facts straight. The Georgia voting law that was recently enacted by the voters doesn’t stop voters from exercising their right to vote in the ways that he said. People can be handed water, but not by a member of a campaign organization. This is to stop electioneering at the polls. The hours weren’t shortened.

He supported MLB from moving the All-Star game out of Georgia to a state that has equally tough if not tougher voting laws. Colorado has far fewer people of color, but that did not matter to him. He has no problems with dealing with China. I guess he sees their human rights policies as more acceptable than the state of Georgia’s policies. I suppose this acceptance of China’s policies will allow Hunter to continue to do business with Communist China.

He mentions Jim Crow Laws. He should study his history. He should remember that Jim Crow Laws were enacted by Democrats in the South. It was from the same party that gave this country the KKK. It was the Republicans who provided the votes for the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

Bill Atwood, Bass Lake

Do utilities think they own the sun?

So I am reading The Fresno Bee. And on the front page is an article about California utility companies that want to slash the subsidies or credits for people with solar power. Really, a person invests thousands of their own dollars to become more diligent about using renewable energy and be more financially responsible. And still the utility companies want to somehow charge you for energy — that they are not even producing.

Is the sun the property of a utility company? What right does a utility company have to charge a person with using the sun? It is the USA, but come on. Have a business that you don’t make or produce anything and charge people for it. What is California coming to? Might as well give people EBT assistance. Oh, and tax them for it. But that would be typical California. What can anybody do in California without being taxed, other than be an abuser of the system?

Mark Curfman, Clovis

Crimes against street vendors

The killings of street vendors has been an issue for far too long. First it started off with random acts of violence toward them, which included vandalism. It has now escalated to homicides. Enough is enough! These hard-working individuals are trying to provide for their families, and tragedies like this shouldn’t even happen.

Fresno needs to address this issue and come up with a way to prevent this type of tragedy of ever happening again. Street vendors need police protection. Crimes like this need more news coverage to make people more aware of what is going on. Being a street vendor never used to be a dangerous job.

Street vendor crime is underreported and that is an issue. The pandemic has caused many hardships and people, especially the Hispanic community, are doing everything in their power to provide for their families.

The family of a street vendor shouldn’t ever have to worry about their loved one being robbed or having their life taken from them. These are senseless acts of crime and I don’t know why people are not more furious about this.We all need to come together and make a stand..