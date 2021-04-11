Letters to the Editor Slumlords, fix your rentals: Letters to the editor, April 11, 2021

Manchester Arms Apartments resident Melissa Tepezano with her children, Jeremy, 10, Winter, 3, and cat Tiger, Feb. 17, 2021. She’s had issues with management not responding to problems, such as a recent flood in the apartment from an apparent broken pipe behind a wall. She had to throw out her and her children’s clothing, stuffed toys and her mattress. Another time, her garbage disposal stopped working. Her father who lives in the complex, who is legally blind, worked to get it running. Her heater/AC unit was out for three months. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Slumlords need to fix up their rentals

Four years ago, in February 2017, the city of Fresno established the Rental Housing Improvement Act to address issues with landlords who allow substandard conditions to exist in their rental properties. According to The Bee article of April 1, 2021, “Fresno Renters Face Mold, No Heat and Broken Windows,” these unsafe and unhealthy conditions continue to exist to this day.

According to the article, renters are forced to choose between putting up with these intolerable living conditions or being evicted by the landlord, which might mean becoming homeless.

What is the value of having a code enforcement agency that continues to allow “slumlords” to remain out of compliance with city rules for rental property maintenance? Renters are paying continually increasing rents and have the right to receive a space that is properly maintained by the owner. According to recent reports, property values are going up rapidly, which would indicate Fresno is a desirable place to live.

Our city officials, the mayor and council members, must address this ongoing problem so that our city has adequate housing for people of all levels of income. I am appalled that this situation is allowed to continue. Fresno, we are better than this!

Janice E. Bruno, Fresno

Bee’s editorial is a cheap shot

I read with disgust The Fresno Bee’s recent editorial, “Can this Fresno teacher still lead kids” after her posts about Jan 6? Well, I sure hope so!

On March 31, The Bee Editorial Board used its editorial voice to not only defame, but to also advocate for the firing of Julie Rocha, a private citizen and Fresno Unified school teacher. What a sad example of abusive and bullying journalism.

Clearly teacher Rocha’s perceptions of President Trump and the 2020 election irregularities differs from the board’s perceptions, but she was not one of the “hordes” that broke into the halls of the House or Senate.

Rather, Julie Rocha’s apparent crimes and transgressions were Facebook postings that the Jan. 6 rally was “patriotic” and nonviolent and that she believes (according to Bee’s staff writer Monica Velez} “the media is lying “about the events of Jan. 6.

In America it is unacceptable to ruin a citizen’s career and livelihood, not for acts committed, but by an editorial board’s concerns, concerns that “she cannot be trusted to grasp reality.” Bee’s editors could better serve their “reality” by re-reading the First Amendment and not publicly denigrating teacher Julie Rocha’s integrity.

Dale L. Merrill, Fresno

Worried to go back to university

After attending The Fresno Bee’s Q&A panel on Fresno’s higher ed accessibility, the interim president at Fresno State, Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, is not acting in either its students’ best interests or of people in Fresno County.

He had relayed the fall 2021 semester protocols, his intentions of mainly returning in person, and that the school will not require faculty or students to be vaccinated before attending. He opposed the teacher union’s stance towards classroom spacing, encouraging the 3-feet distance instead of the 6-feet guidelines, to get more students to return in person. The immediate consequence of this plan means that anybody with COVID-19 or any of its variants, which may be asymptomatic, could still be sitting next to you in class as if nothing changed.

This same kind of logic has led to the loss of many lives throughout the nation and is being imposed on a student body that has been devastated by the poor national response to the pandemic. We are not being listened to and want our safety to be considered as the first step, not as the last. This fall plan does not fully protect us, and I hope to see it change before more lives are lost.

Anthony Ramos, Fresno

Wrong stats for parking spaces

There is much misinformation floating around about the proposed development at Shaw and Glenn avenues in Fresno, and The Fresno Bee letters to the editor section serves to perpetuate the errors.

A recent letter from Joel Pickford and the letter from Thomas Williams published April 2 allege numbers of parking spaces that are clearly erroneous. There are 128 parking spaces on the plans as drawn. That’s a low number of spaces for a project with 128 apartments and a medical clinic that would presumably have employees and patients, but the numbers put forward by Pickford and Wiliams were wrong.

I doubt that The Bee has the staff to fact-check letters to the editor, but perhaps you should sharpen your selection process.