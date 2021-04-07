Letters to the Editor Solving mass shootings: Letters to the editor, April 7, 2021

Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. TNS

How to solve mass shootings

Now that mass shootings are on the rise again, there is a solution to the use of military assault rifles that can shoot multiple rounds without reload.

First of all, limit the power of a rifle to 30.06 or 30.09 range. Second, limit the number of bullets that can be loaded into a rifle or shotgun to three. That is plenty of power to bring down big game and it would satisfy the game hunters and others who want a rifle to serve their purposes. Three, automatic rifles would be forbidden by law. Four, pass a law that forbids the sale or use of any firearm that exceeds the above criteria.

Since Columbine, 2,000 deaths have been as a result the use of assault rifles by persons who should have never had them. That can never be OK.

The NRA will never agree to any form of gun control as suggested in this letter, no matter what the cost is in lives. They just don’t care.

Vernon Janzen, Fresno

Let’s raise our value of each other

Growing up in the ’60s, many in my generation were hopeful that past wrongs and biases in society would be corrected, thus improving society as a whole for everyone.

Attending schools and classes with fellow students of a variety of ethnicities, the common mindset we shared was one of embracing the value of every individual and that together, we would overcome, making this world a better place.

It is beyond sad to see that the dream and hope of unity is further away than it was in the late 1960s & ’70s.

I still believe that if we take time to focus on how we are the same, and less about our differences, our future would and could be much, much better .

I leave you with this thought: The lower the value we attach to people, the easier we can “justify” dishonoring them with our words or treating them with disrespect.

Elaine Esqueda, Fresno

Jan. 6 was attack by domestic terrorists

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are terrorist organizations. They attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Before that, the FBI pointed out that white racist groups presented the greatest threat of terrorist violence.

According to the standard definition among experts, terrorism is the use of violence by “subnational groups or clandestine agents” to intimidate or coerce a government and influence a broader audience, and it is intended to achieve political or social objectives. The actions of those organizations fit all parts of the definition of terrorism.

Yet Sen. Ron Johnson has said of those who invaded the Capitol, “I knew these were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.” He assumed that those people are not dangerous because they are white right-wingers. He is soft on terrorism.

We have underestimated the danger posed by white nationalist terrorism in America.

Former President George W. Bush has said that on Jan. 6 he was sick to his stomach “to see our nation’s Capitol being stormed by hostile forces.” We should join with him in saying that the attack on constitutional democracy by domestic terrorists has opened our eyes.