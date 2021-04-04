Letters to the Editor Dyer and Fresno’s problems: Letters to the editor, April 4, 2021

Dyer and evictions, policing, poverty

What is Jerry Dyer doing as mayor to combat rising eviction rates, overpolicing in west Fresno, and poverty across the city? Nothing. While The Washington Post gives Dyer a platform to defend police action (and inaction) in Fresno through the COVID-19 pandemic, real families and workers continue to suffer in Fresno; they face mass incarceration, homelessness, and a lack of necessary resources for survival.

He now stands on a different podium as mayor, identifying his former co-workers as terrorist group members that routinely vandalize the Tower District. Jerry Dyer is but a centerpiece representing the turmoil and government inaction of Fresno city. He shapes his statements on ABC30 for good publicity, instead of doing good for all people of Fresno (and not just those who reside in the northwest Fresno/Clovis area).

How will Dyer overturn years of flawed policing that he’s just finished overseeing? He may succeed in standing in front of a microphone addressing violent crime in Fresno as “senseless” and “horrific”, but if he was unsuccessful in protecting Fresnians during any of the nearly 20 years of his position of police chief, how is he possibly going to do that as the figurehead of Fresno?

Beth Jewel Contreras, Visalia

Our Valley at risk by climate change

Early risers know the true beauty of the Valley. They know the feeling of the brisk morning air hitting their skin, and how brightly the sun shines as it peaks over the Sierra Nevada. This place we call home is only a small piece of the beauty that this Earth has to offer. But as climate change worsens, the beauty that we have become accustomed to is in danger.

Our daily actions, and inactions, are proving to be detrimental to our only home. Climate change is a pervasive issue caused by human activity. And it is time we mend what we have broken. But as prominent sociologist Charles Derber has suggested in “The Wilding of America,” small, personal changes are not enough to remedy climate change. So, call onto your elected officials at the local, state, and federal level. Urge them to create and support legislation that holds large corporations accountable for their carbon footprint.

We must continue to educate ourselves and mobilize those around us. The conversations are hard. And the work we have ahead of us is even harder. But the preservation of this Earth, for us and generations to come, will always have been well worth it.

Kaelyn Xiong, Fresno

COVID, teachers and the inconsiderate

Jerry Jones from Visalia submitted a letter-to-the-editor regarding teachers and their “inability to teach” due to COVID-19 guidelines. He says, “If the teachers don’t want to go to work, they should be fired.” As if the teachers have control whether or not they can go back to work.

It is also pretty hilarious to read about how people disregard this nationwide pandemic. Online-school is still a possibility, so why is it a gentleman that is not being affected by this issue so bothered by the subject? Like he states, “America needs to wake up to what is going on in our country.” I 100% agree with this quote, but am targeting it toward Jerry.

The pandemic is causing a staggering amounts of death, and so for people to ignore that just proves how inconsiderate people like Jerry really are.

Bri Beltran, Fresno

Which farmers are the true heroes?

The spokesman for the Farm Bureau seems to think that farmers are heroes. Confusing. Which farmers? The ones that live in the 93711, drive luxury vehicles, and receive large government handouts? Or the immigrant laborers who work hard in the fields and live in squalid conditions?

Fred Clark, Fresno

Time to change unjust police

Fresno County law enforcement should make some improvements in a few areas such as the use of body cams while on duty, the accountability of police officers, and the use of excessive force. Although Fresno County departments have been using body cams for years now, it should be legally required for officers to have them on at all times, especially when engaging with an individual. This would help with holding officers accountable for any unjust actions they may commit, especially in cases that involve the use of excessive force and when those result in a fatality.

To help minimize instances of excessive force, officers should undergo more training and learn procedures emphasizing the use of de-escalation techniques and non-lethal force.

It is not a secret that here in Fresno County, police violence against people of color disproportionately affects poorer individuals and neighborhoods. According to data from California’s Department of Justice, 22 people have been killed by law enforcement since 2015, half of whom were Latinos. With the cases of George Floyd and Fresno resident Gerald Johnson’s unjust deaths last year, the community should urge local representatives and law enforcement to take actions to make changes.