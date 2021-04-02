Letters to the Editor Time for Nunes, GOP to wake up: Letters to the editor, April 2, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, walks away after speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House following a meeting with then President Donald Trump in 2017. The Washington Post

Time for Nunes, GOP to wake up

What? You mean to tell me that Devin “I like your cow better” Nunes got taken by the Russians? And all that nonsense he was spewing was all Russian propaganda? And even Ron Johnson fell for it? Don’t tell me that Trump fell for their lies, too? Did the Russians tell him he actually won and they can prove it or something?

All this chasing your tails around, lying and saying the election was stolen, and it’s all because of Russia? Have you guys ever heard of Google? You might do well to check out your story before you spread it. And stay away from Russia State TV on YouTube. OANN may as well be Russian Propaganda News because it doesn’t report news, it reports stuff they made up, or that Russia made up, and is pure fiction.

Wake up, House and Senate! Some of you Republicans are being played by Vladimir Putin and are spreading his disinformation. Knock it off.

Stop playing Russia’s games for them.

Christianne Osle, Fresno

American democracy on the block

America is at a crossroads. We must choose. Do we want to live in a democracy where citizens have access to the ballot, or do we want to live in a country where only certain people have access to the ballot?

Currently there is a “tidal wave of voter suppression” bills introduced by Republicans aimed mainly at Black communities, but also other communities of color. This effort is in response to the “Big Lie” that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, of which there is no evidence.

Voter suppression does not happen in a true democracy. The majority rules, not the minority. If Republicans are successful suppressing votes, then we will have minority rule.

If Republicans are successful, who will be the next group targeted for voter suppression? Seniors, young people, people with disabilities — what will the pool of “qualified” voters shrink to?

We have a choice to make — a vibrant, diverse, dynamic society devoted to practicing democracy, or a country run by a minority of our population who is determined to suppress not only voting rights, but health care, affordable housing, food security, minimum wages — everything our country needs to prosper and move forward.

Micki Whitaker, Fresno

Shaw/Glenn project has problems

Robert Spragg’s recent article in The Bee is misleading and almost comical in the approach and support. This young gentleman is a “co-lead” of Urban Environmentalists. The project for which he wrote about has an exemption from an environmental impact report. There is no environmental study for this project. The proponents have gone to great measures to circumvent most required documents needed to obtain a permit for such a disaster.

The proposed project at Glenn and Shaw is not 128 affordable single-family homes. It is a five-story structure with 128 units with maximum parking for 60 or so automobiles. The northeast corner of this lot is 270 feet from one of the busiest intersections in the state. The property to the west of this location is not in the city, which means there are no sidewalks for the potentially 500 inhabitants to “take a walk.”

I have professionally dealt with environmental impact reports. If this project were subject to basic requirements, it would not have a chance of being approved. Obviously, someone is expecting a large financial reward upon completion, should it become a reality.