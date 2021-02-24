Letters to the Editor Teachers, get back to the classroom: Letters to the editor, Feb. 24, 2021

Clovis Unified schools have reopened elementary schools and this week welcomed back secondary students who opted for in-person instruction. Fresno Bee file

Teachers, get back to the classroom

Gov. Newsom needs to open our schools and businesses. If the teacher’s don’t want to go to work, they should be fired. Employees at Walmart, Target and Costco have been working all along. They are heroes. People should stop watching CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS. They haven’t been telling the American people the truth for a long time.

Look at Biden putting up a fence around the White House, but taking our border wall down. Also stopping the oil pipeline, where we once again will be dependent on foreign oil and our gas prices will be going up again. Also the many oil workers will be losing their jobs.

America needs to wake up to what is going on in our country.

Jerry Jones, Visalia

In response to ‘America: Beautiful, free, brave’

I am glad you and others are relieved and can cry tears of joy over the end of the administration that produced stress because of “rage, disdain, and distrust”, caused by “lies, distortion and manipulation.” However, since your stress is over now, I’d like to now direct your tears towards California politicians whose policies and laws actually affect your life on a daily basis.

I hope your tears are now directed at the hundreds of businesses that are closing because of our politicians’ “lies, distortion, and manipulation,” or the families affected by early release criminal offenders or the criminals who got $400 million worth of unemployment benefits.

While you have the tissues available, shed a tear for the high taxes we pay, while still having the second worst roads in the U.S.,a shoddy electrical grid, or no new water storage since 1979. I hope your tear ducts are ready.

Todd Souza, Visalia

Mega businesses, time to help out

I’m writing to my state and federal elected officials suggesting they pass a COVID Tax Act. The act would legislate a tax on the mega online stores that profited greatly from the pandemic closures of small businesses. The taxes collected should be distributed to small businesses as a way to compensate them for their income losses.

The payments can be use to reopen, or the money can be used to open up a new business. These profitable online businesses should be expected to help small businesses get back on their feet. Small-town America is not only being devastated by a virus, it is being killed by greed of these mega businesses.

Jennifer Bredburg, Madera

Please follow COVID guidelines

After reading about Adventure Church’s recent concert in violation of COVID-19 regulations, I now understand that their argument is that their constitutional rights are being violated. The Constitution establishes a rule of law, as well as our sacred freedoms. When the federal, state and local government prohibits congregating indoors without face masks and social distancing, the law is violated. All freedoms of those of us who honor the law are equally violated.

For 10 months, my faith community has worshipped by Zoom, I have not seen my children or grandchildren, and I have observed the constraints that will control the pandemic.

I am deeply offended by Adventure Church’s misguided leadership. I would expect a Christian church to uphold the law, follow pandemic guidelines, honor the health of the community and embrace today’s technology to worship online. As I have watched the infection and death rates from COVID-19, I beg all Fresnans to honor the guidelines.