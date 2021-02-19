Letters to the Editor No censoring of conservatives: Letters to the editor, Feb. 22, 2021

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. TNS

Conservatives get their views covered

I write in response to Mr. Pascuzzo’s letter last month (Jan. 15) in The Bee.

He whines that “conservatives can no longer express their views.” Trump TV, aka Fox News, spews lies and misinformation by the hour. His letter was published, as are many conservative op-eds, so conservative views are not censored. The bans are not on free speech, but hate speech.

The recent uprising at our Capitol was not “an expression of frustration.” They were seditious acts of vandalism, violence, threats, and murder (yes, a Capitol policeman was murdered). I wonder if Mr. Pascuzzo would mind if I expressed my frustration in a similar fashion at his home or in his neighborhood?

Voter “blah, blah, blah” fraud investigation. The majority of contested states’ elections were certified by Republican election officials. The many related frivolous lawsuits were thrown out by Trump-appointed judges, including the Supreme Court, which has three Trump appointees.

There were many traitor flags, pro-Nazi, anti-semitic, and white-supremacist symbols at the insurrection. Are these conservative views or hate speech?

I observed many weapons at the insurrection, so the Second Amendment is not in danger. I wonder if conservatives are aware that the Second Amendment is a legacy of our slavery history.

Jim Evans, Mariposa

Hoak faces reality of cancel culture

James Hoak was a member of the Trump rally at our Capitol where a mob of rioters forced their way into the building.

As a result of exercising his rights, as hundreds of thousands did across the United States for months, he is accused of using bad judgment. But that’s not his biggest sin, which was speaking, in good faith, to a Fox 26 reporter.

Asked what his goal was, he said, “I was hoping to see our Congress object to multiple states where there was plenty of voter fraud.”

The Bee Editorial Board pointed out that there was no evidence that voter fraud would have changed the outcome of the election. Additional, he was criticized earlier for joining with others to protest against a city councilman.

The fact is that the lack of evidence does not prove that such evidence does not exist.

In the end, Mr Hoak is guilty of supporting President Trump and in today’s cancel culture, that is a sin that must be punished .

Gareth Houghton, Sanger

Big thank you to school principals

When I became an administrator in education, my mentor told me I had entered the most unappreciated position, and so I’m saying to my fellow administrators, thank you. Our job has been exceptionally challenging this year, and yet very few people are aware.

Our job does not let us complain or cry out loud and yet, we have been pushed to every limit this year. We have spent countless hours trying to maneuver the daily changes and keep everyone safe.

For all of that, I say thank you. Thank you for not giving up. Thank you for being willing to continuously step out of your job description and learn several new things at once. Thank you for bearing the pressure of thousands of peoples’ safety and futures on your shoulders with a smile. One day, we will reflect on this time and be amazed at all we accomplished and persevered through.

Until then, we will continue to give every bit of ourselves to our community.

Jeannie Johnson, Fresno

Good job, county public health

Congratulations to the Fresno County Department of Public Health for the coronavirus vaccine effort at the Fresno Fairground. I received my first dose recently and found an efficient, well-thought out system staffed by knowledgeable, friendly staff. This could serve as a model that every agency should emulate. Well done!