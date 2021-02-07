Letters to the Editor Impeachment dangers: Letters to the editor, Feb. 7, 2021

From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, watch an honor guard carry an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick down the steps of the U.S Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 3. McConnell and McCarthy both oppose impeaching former President Trump. AP file

This senior sees danger in impeachment

I am a 87 year old who believes in the Constitution of the United States. However, I do believe the two-party system is a major part of the continuing turmoil that our great nation has been experiencing.

It seems many people believe their allegiance should be to a particular party, rather than our country. Both political parties have been taken over by extremists. Citizens can no longer offer a point of view without being attacked verbally, and/or physically. It’s clear that radical elements have influenced the decision-making process in the country.

In my opinion, one of those extremists is Donald Trump. In all my years, I have never seen a president as corrupt and lacking in common sense as Trump. He seems to have no moral compass and allows his ego to overrule any effort at decency in decisions made by him.

Having said this, I believe efforts to impeach him should be cancelled. This country needs to heal, and impeachment will only prolong the deep divisions in our nation. His legacy will be chaos, division, and human suffering. Let’s move forward.

May God bless President Biden, and may God bless America.

Angelo Lavagnino, Clovis

Rat, not elephant, for GOP symbol

The Republican Party is no longer the party of Abraham Lincoln or Theodore Roosevelt.

When Richard Nixon was facing a bipartisan impeachment for his crimes, it was Barry Goldwater, a conservative Republican, who told Nixon that he needed to resign. Donald Trump committed treasonous crimes far worse than any of those of Richard Nixon. And yet, the cowardly Republicans continue to provide Trump cover.

The elephant is far too noble a beast to represent today’s Republicans. It should walk away in disgust and be replaced by a chicken, a mouse, or a rat.

Frank and Patti Helling, Fresno

Mackay columns a help, inspiration

I have been a reader of the column by Harvey Mackey for years. I believe it was first introduced to us in the late 1980s, when my boss Ken Hatfield, became involved with the business section.

I have always enjoyed the anecdotes and morals of Mr. Mackey’s columns. I have used his advice in my own life and career. It has helped me in large and small ways throughout my career.

I have always appreciated how his approach has always been to be in control of ourselves, as we are not able to control others or circumstances.

I would add to his ideas in a recent column:

1. Loyalty is not blind.

2. I look for people to tell me, in a respectful way, when they disagree. When a person you respect is willing to tell you to think about something in a different way, you can modify your opinion. If no one is willing to do this for you, your opinion never changes. Circumstances change all the time. If you truly respect others, you will take into consideration how your view effects others.

3. Respect is something earned. When I meet someone new, I have a certain level of respect because they are a human being. What a person does from there is up to their actions. That will either increase or decrease my level of respect for them as appropriate.