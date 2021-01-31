Letters to the Editor On Appleton and Trump: Letters to the editor, Jan. 31, 2021

Appleton should have been fired

Perhaps Rush Limbaugh would be agreeable to sharing his Medal of Freedom with Ray Appleton. They have so much in common — hate mongers, incredible egos, Trump sycophants, right-wing conspiracists, media haters (unless Fox or NewsMax), and bullies.

Appleton should have been fired, not suspended — that was a slap on the hand.

Mary Lou Marsoun, Clovis

Talking COVID on Appleton show

As a physician, I've offered public information on COVID-19 since March 2020.

The largest platform I've had is on KMJ 580 AM's Ray Appleton show. It amazes me how effective radio is to deliver critical public health information — particularly to dispel dangerous myths.

I understand Cumulus Media's corporate decision to condemn an ill-advised comment of Mr. Appleton. But radio is an effective information source during a pandemic. This is particularly critical when anti-vaccination misinformation is making some listeners reject the best way to decrease community spread of a virus that has taken the lives of 429,000 Americans.

I'm not the only source of COVID-19 information, nor do I benefit financially as a guest. But for the listeners of the Ray Appleton show, many of whom are conservatives highly skeptical of media and government, I'm grateful to be considered a serious and legitimate source of science.

Though the editors of The Fresno Bee were justified in their anger, there are surely other ways to express it than by removing a source of information. The risks of doing so outweigh the benefits.

Dr. Linda Halderman, Fresno

Editor’s note: Since this letter was submitted, Appleton’s show has resumed airing.

Trump will be rated the worst

At a press conference a year ago President Trump was asked how he would grade his performance on a scale of 1 to 10 in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. He replied that he would give himself a 10.

Then a couple of months ago Trump was asked what kind of grade he would give his administration in leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He replied with an A+.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the day the rioters invaded the Capitol, President Donald Trump said that he is the best one-term president our country has ever had. The truth is that history will rate him as not only the worst one-term president, but the worst of all presidents our country has ever had.

Vernon Janzen, Fresno

Don’t ignore Trump’s role in riot

Like most people in our country and the world, I remain appalled by the mob attack on our nation’s Capitol. People have laughed, cheered, cursed, shook their heads, shrugged their shoulders and ignored the words and actions of our 45th president for four years. Any clear-thinking person should not ignore or excuse Trump’s role in the riot of Jan. 6.