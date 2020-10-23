Letters to the Editor Logging, sawmills and forest fires: Letters to the editor, Oct. 23, 2020

Gloria Sprague looks over the damage to her home on Auberry Road near Alder Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Residents who lost their homes in the Creek Fire were being allowed to return to survey the damage and salvage any items.

Reopen the Sierra mills for logging

You were not properly informed when you visited Sacramento for the Calif. Fire Conference. After the politicians were done patting themselves on the back for plays well with other agencies, the truth never was exposed as to the real cause of the California wildfire disasters.

The real problem is the fact that the Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA) & its subsidiaries (San Joaquin Valley Air) have shut down 80% of the sawmills from Bakersfield to Chico, calling them gross polluters.

Granted, when the drought hit us and the bark beetles infected the stressed trees, it created a problem. When the trees died we did not have enough loggers and sawmills to harvest the timber. Presently all of the sawmills in the mountains are jammed packed with timbers at 110% capacity. If the old sawmills were allowed to open, it would create thousands of milling and logging jobs.

Many foresters in the 500 miles of the California mountains know these facts to be true but nobody had the foresight or guts to bring it to the public’s attention — not Cal Fire, not USFS, not the Fresno County sheriff. I just did, so please remedy our predicament by placing limitations on the power of the EPA & SJVA.

KJ Cadwallader, Fresno

Let’s plan for future fires

I’d like to give my two cents in regards to forest fires in California and especially to the fires near Fresno, where I reside. The ashes falling down from the sky are hurting my health. I recently installed a commercial air filter in my home in order to combat this intruder. But 90% of the Fresno residents don’t have this protection.

Gov. Newsom needs to do something about it. His claim that forest fires are caused by climate change is not enough. How can he, or anyone else, sit on one’s behind, and despotly wait until the world fixes the ozone layer that creates this apocalyptic climate change?

I advise to do something within your power to combat this situation. Clear the forests. Assign a committee to study the situation and come up with possible solutions, etc. My point is, do something now, and stop blaming climate change because some of us don’t have the luxury of waiting around for the rest of the world.

Eduardo Martinez, Fresno

Nunes wrong to blame Democrats for fires

In his recent letter to his constituents, Congressman Devin Nunes falsely attributed blame for the ongoing devastating wildfires in our state to the “failure of the Democrats’ radical environmental policies.” I find such accusations troubling, and Nunes’ statements concerning responsibility for the management of forests in the state of California misleading. The congressman’s efforts to assign the blame for the wildfires to the Democratic leadership are without merits for the following reasons:

According to the data prepared by a statewide network of University of California researchers, of the approximately 33 million acres of forest in California, federal agencies own and manage 19 million acres, or nearly 58% of all forests in the state. In contrast, only 3% of all forests are owned by the state. Thus, the federal agencies bear the brunt of the responsibility for management of forests in California.

While it is true that proper and consistent management of our forests will, probably, decrease the scale of devastation in the wake of wildfires, this great task requires an effective collaboration between the private sector, federal agencies, and local state agencies. Singling out the state’s Democratic leadership alone for the natural disaster is unfair and misleading.