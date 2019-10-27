Letters to the Editor Trump and civil war: Letters to the editor, Oct. 27, 2019

Don’t buy the civil war threat

Trump has inferred from a Texas evangelist that a civil war would break out if he were impeached. He tweeted the thought in an unthoughtful way. Does this mean people will kill others for their viewpoints? Will neighbors, relatives, and friends fight each other because of different philosophies?

There is no doubt that we have become a fractured nation due to many factors. Our president has a dubious background and his character is lacking. To repeat and condone the thought that this country would implode because of him is nothing short of unpatriotic. Our democracy has always been more than one man.

We are still a republic where we elect representatives to speak for us and keep the integrity of the Constitution intact. The threat of a civil war is antithetical to a republic that thus far has lasted since 1776.

Shame on our president and those in the starting blocks of a civil war.

Tom Peratt, Clovis

Will Valley turn into a desert?

An early explorer of Central California described it as a vast, uninhabitable desert. It became an agricultural empire through the use of California’s most valuable resource, water. Mark Arax’s book “The Dreamt Land” documents the history of the use, abuse, and misuse of that liquid gold through irrigation of thousands of acres of land.

Much of that land that was marginal, at best, and probably would never have been productive had it not been for the dams and irrigation projects funded primarily by taxpayers, the captured water, in turn, sold by the acre-foot at very low prices which, with copious amounts of fertilizers, allowed huge corporate farms to build agricultural empires. Add to that the pumping of the underground water supply which was basically “free” water to those with the wells.

The Valley is still essentially a desert. And California is a drought-prone state. And, as documented by “The Dreamt Land,” the region has come to a tipping point where much of it will return to a desert state with, as a recent Bee story noted, a plethora of solar projects replacing farmed lands.

Water is necessary to all life. And, there isn’t enough water in California to sustain all the demands placed upon the resources we have. The region will have a tremendous loss of economic income, for both agriculture and for those who depend on it for employment, over the next few years.

In the coming decades much of the Central Valley will likely revert to being a desert, perhaps inhabitable.

Larry A. Smith, Fresno

Rich people and climate change

I’m tired of seeing campaigns featuring rich celebrities telling me what I can do to stop the climate crisis. A 2015 Oxfam study found that the richest 10% are responsible for half of total lifestyle-consumption emissions. The poorest are only responsible for 10%. Do they realize that the wealthy produce more carbon pollution than the working class? A lavish lifestyle practically ensures a larger carbon footprint.

Yes, everyone has some responsibility for the current state of our planet. After all, we’re all consumers. But the burden of delaying the effects of climate change doesn’t fall solely on the shoulders of the working class, even though I feel like we're constantly being told it does. Climate change weighs on my mind. Sometimes I feel like we can only do so much.

But, rich people, please think about what you can be doing to help the planet, instead of telling us what we need to do. Perhaps you guys can do things like ride a bike or use public transportation. And If you’re really rich, maybe don’t use that private plane? Just a thought.

Janet Vasquez, Fresno

Why OK for homeless to camp?

Exactly when did it become OK to camp on and in public areas without resistance from our city and state officials, resulting in filthy streets, parks etc. throughout the state with no real resistance by public officials other than talk and elaborate plans, but no action.

Maybe our officials should take note of our National Park System. Try to camp in a undesignated area and you will end up in a federal court with a fine and escorted out of the park. They believe the law is the law and act accordingly.

Why are we afraid to do the same to those that flaunt our laws daily?