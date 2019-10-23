Letters to the Editor Trump and corruption: Letters to the editor, Oct. 23, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks during a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at American Airlines Center on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Dallas. TNS

Corruption leads to self-destruction

The country is waiting for our leaders to lead, and fight the corruption that has taken over our government.

In a previous letter I wrote that if you allow a corrupt individual into your world, they will corrupt everything around them. I think by now that axiom has proven to be true. The current president is the corruptor. I think it is obvious, the people and the institutions he has corrupted or tried to corrupt.

The United States and its democracy are at a crossroads. Are we going to continue to be a nation of laws, or are we going to give ourselves over to the “dark side” and live in a world where anything goes? Where people live in fear and uncertainty? Now is the time for great people to do great things and prove that we are a nation that people around the world can still look up to and try to emulate. Let us hope that our better angels will take us there.

What we do not need is to continue down the road the current administration is taking us. It is a road that leads to nowhere but self-destruction.

Gary Dashjian, Clovis

Constitutional crisis has arrived

For some time now, there has been a lot of discussion about how the Trump presidency may eventually lead the country into a constitutional crisis. I see now that Secretary (of State) Pompeo has announced that the State Department won't cooperate with the investigation into the Ukrainian matter, thus rejecting congressional oversight.

The constitutional crisis has arrived.

Sam Hagen, Kingsburg

Calls out Devin Nunes for misfocus

Nunes, focus!

I’m over here choking on bad air, thirsty for water, looking for a job that can’t be taken by corporate America’s robots and AI.

And my elected representative is busy in court defending his ego.

Nunes, we need better representation and specific relevant action.

David Clopton, Fresno

Humane services must not be delayed

In a Sept. 28 Valley Voice retired attorney Phil Fullerton stated correctly there must be a “public purpose or necessity” to take over the current CCSPCA building through eminent domain. He failed to mention the litigation that would undoubtedly ensue if that were to happen.

Perhaps Phil is unaware the city put the currently provided services by CCSPCA out for bid in May 2018 and in June 2018 the city accepted the bid by Fresno Humane Services. The city and county are both aware new facilities are needed. Perhaps they can once again talk to each other and agree on a site for Fresno Humane to provide both of their services . It does not have to be by using eminent domain on CCSPCA’ s land they own.

Both agencies own properties that are currently not in use. Both agencies have been at odds for years regarding the mandates now performed by both CCSPCA and Fresno Humane. I think it is time for both agencies to put their differences aside and agree to fund and get functioning Fresno Humane, who has done a much more superb job than CCSPCA in the last 10 years. Do it now without delay!