Letters to the Editor Indicting Trump: Letters to the editor, Aug. 11, 2019

In this Aug. 2 photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington. AP

Logic and indicting the president

Pardon me. Did I hear correctly? A sitting president cannot be indicted? But he could be after he leaves office? Logic! Come to my aid:

If a sitting president murders someone, can he not be indicted? If a sitting president robs a bank, can he not be indicted? If a sitting president kidnaps the daughter of a rich man, can he not be indicted?

No one is above the law, even temporarily.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wayland Jackson, Fresno

Drivers, careful on right turns, please

Fresno drivers who are making a right turn on a red light need to make sure that no one is trying to complete a U-turn into their direction of travel, in addition to making sure no traffic is coming from their left.

Almost every day, I see drivers check to their left, but almost become involved in a collision when they do not make sure that there are no cars trying to make a U-turn into their direction of travel. When making a right turn on red, you do not have the right-of-way.

If people exercised more caution and were not in such a hurry, our roads would be a lot safer.

Jordan Edginton, Fresno

Time for Slatic to withdraw

Terry Slatic is consistent. When he first became a Fresno Unified trustee, he was invited to meet with me and another board member from the League of Women Voters. We wanted to hear more about his views on Fresno Unified schools, and we wanted him to learn about the league’s interest in education.

He told us that he was the boss of the superintendent because if the superintendent was having a meeting and he (Slatic) wanted to meet with him, the superintendent would have to leave his meeting and see him. When we said we did not think this was a board member’s privilege, he was condescending, rude and used foul language directed at us. His arrogance and misperception of his role were striking. We left the meeting disturbed about what might lie ahead.

Future behavior showing combativeness and poor judgment demonstrated that our concerns were justified. Whether in public or in a private meeting, he consistently exhibits these character traits.

As Marek Warszawski said in a recent column, his actions give no reason to think Slatic will change in his misguided thinking and behavior. As a military veteran, he should know when it’s time to withdraw. The time is now.

Francine M. Farber, Fresno

Nunes and shortcomings of intelligence

Marek Warszaski’s commentary on Devin Nunes (July 26, The Bee) gives testimony to District 22nd congressman’s complete ineptitude. And why, it’s my conclusion, that Devin Nunes is only there for a paycheck.

During the Mueller hearings, Nunes theorized that “Democrats colluded with the Russians to get Hillary Clinton defeated, then worked to undermine Trump’s presidency” Is this plausible? This can only be the thinking of a crazy man. But who would vote for a candidate like this? Let’s see ... surely not those voters from Tulare.

His supporters are Sean Hannity-educated. They will believe whatever Sean Hannity spins their way. If Sean Hannity reported the sun will not rise tomorrow, Nunes and his supporters would all run out and buy flashlights. They cherish their strong men, dictators, and detest Americans because they think and look different from them. Only the white supremacist, neo-Nazis, the KKK, and other forms of racists are the true Americans.

I guess what I infer here is that logic, to Nunes and his supporters, is beyond their understanding. Facts are ineffective to them, while lies are what they listen to, and more readily accept.

And now, according to what Marek Warszaski stated, Nunes might be chosen to be national intelligence director. This means he’ll be listening to Vladimir Putin more than his intelligence agencies. Well, I agree with what Marek said: Dare we hope?