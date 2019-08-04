Letters to the Editor Nunes and Trump’s racism: Letters to the editor, Aug. 4, 2019

In this photo taken March 22, 2017, then House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation. AP file

Time to vote Nunes out of Congress

Donald Trump is a racist. We all know that. But what do you call a man who sits in the U.S. Congress and supports a racist? I am not sure, but I implore all voters to rise up and vote Mr. (Devin) Nunes out of office in 2020 so we never have to call him congressman again.

Black lives matter. Next time you are sitting around at a family reunion talking about your ancestor’s voyage to the new world, stop and think about if your relatives were brought over on a slave ship in chains. As a white person I have no idea what that must feel like. The civil rights movement wasn’t so long ago in this country, and since Trump took office I’d say it’s in jeopardy.

This land is your land, and this land is my land, is how the story goes. Support politicians who want to unite us, not divide us. Devin the divider is not the person who will bring us together in the Valley. Let’s unite and support Andrew Janz and Phil Arballo. These men support the rights and dignity of all people. Rise up as if your life depended on it — it probably does.

Patrick MacMillan, Fresno

Hands-off must be rule for Slatic

Terry Slatic is going to put Bullard (High) in a dangerous position. You don't put your hands on students; he's done it twice. The video shows it. There is going to be a lawsuit or a physical altercation with a parent defending their child. Nobody puts a hand on my kid, Slatic, bottom line.

Steve Carr, Fresno

Parents, protect your little ones

Will increased gun laws protect 5-year-old kids watching television at 3 a.m.? What about 10-month-old babies at a party at 3 a.m.? Where are the parents who are supposed to be protecting their children and providing a safe, caring environment?

All the gun and ammo restrictions inflicted on law-abiding citizens who choose to arm themselves are useless against those who illegally possess and indiscriminately fire weapons into occupied houses and cars.

Take responsibility for your children and treat them as the priceless possessions that they are. That won't guarantee their safety, but they will stand a better chance of becoming caring, productive members of our society.

Susan L. Gilbert, Auberry

Getting vaccines at local school

Growing up in Old Fig among old money and new money, there was one thing I clearly remember: all our vaccinations were held in the Bullard Grammar School auditorium on the corner of Shaw and Palm.

The county health department would come out and vaccinate all of us young children and it was very organized.

Now, with the measles outbreak, why can’t this be organized again at our schools today.

The schools would secure the records along with the parents, as many parents don’t even have a doctor of their own.

Is this too simple of a suggestion. Maybe not.