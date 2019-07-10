Letters to the Editor Trump and dictators: Letters to the editor, July 10, 2019

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump participate in a bilateral meeting during the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. NYT

On Trump and world’s dictators

Donald Trump has been disgraceful so many times and on so many levels.

He did not condemn North Korea’s leader for Otto Warmbier’s torture and death. He dismissed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and dismemberment on the orders of the Saudi king. He recently was asked to confront Russia’s Putin about meddling in our 2016 election and in Putin's presence used his waving index finger to glibly admonish and then quietly said, “ Don’t meddle in our elections anymore,” while not even looking at Putin.

In each of these instances, he said of the dictators, “ I don’t believe he would allow that to happen. He tells me he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word.”

The words contemptible, shameful, feckless, coward, and phony are not strong enough to describe our terribly flawed president.

Tom Peratt, Clovis

Intersection now a thing of beauty

What a wonderful thing to do: make Fresno beautiful! I made a special drive to see the intersection at Echo and Weldon. And yes, drivers and pedestrians will be more careful crossing the street to see the lovely colors and patterns. The Fresno High students will see how to change a gray environment into something cheerful! Nearby stores and art galleries can only flourish economically as more people explore these beauty spots.

A long time ago, the Fresno Arts Council sponsored a public poster art mosaic project, and these can still be seen in some Fresno places and along Highway 99.

A huge thank you to Fresno City Councilwoman Soria Esmeralda, to Fresno Arts Council Executive Director Lilia Gonzalez Chavez, and to Fresno Arts Council Project Manager, Julian Ramos.

Most deserving congratulations go to you all.

Helga Medd, Fresno

Summer orchestra delightful program

Recently, the Fresno Summer Orchestra Academy (FOOSA) concluded its festival of music with two blow-out performances. The truly professional quality of the musicians was notable. The international student body and faculty — due to FOOSA’s strong reputation worldwide — was notable. That their concerts were free was notable. Also notable was that no one seemed to know about it.

The symphonic finale — which sold out L.A.’s Disney Concert Hall, and which had students, faculty, and principals of the Fresno Phil joining talents — saw only a sprinkling of attendees at the People’s Church. Given the recent surge of enthusiasm for the Fresno Phil and the strong attendance at events like the Lorenz Keyboard Concerts, I don’t believe FOOSA’s empty seats are from lack of interest, but from lack of coverage.

Isaac Weil, Fresno

Clarification

A letter to the editor published July 1 was written by Michael Der Manouel Sr.