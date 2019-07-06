Letters to the Editor AOC and border camps: Letters to the editor, July 6, 2019

In this Feb. 27 photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens to questioning of Michael Cohen on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP

AOC has it right on migrant camps

New Webster dictionary, 4th edition: Concentration camp: a prison camp in which political dissidents, member of minority ethnic groups, etc. are confined.

Let there be no question of the peoples confinement on the Texas border in a concentration camp. AOS (Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) is using the correct definition.

Diane Roth, Fresno

Homeless need home they can afford

Regarding the article “California’s homelessness crisis needs immediate action. Here’s what we can do” in the June 25th edition of The Bee: Housing assistance not only cannot solve the problem fundamentally, but also will make the situation worse.

The people who are homeless are mostly because their drug abuse and their laziness. I worked in Poverello House (a nonprofit agency for homeless people), I talked to those homeless people, and learned that getting free food and housing assistance does not help them fundamentally. What they really want is a chance to get a job and get rid of the drug abuse.

Many homeless people want to work, but can't find regular employment. The society doesn't accept them because of their homeless history. Lack of affordable payment on their house bills is also another important reason for their homelessness.

If we expect to end homelessness, we need a massive national commitment — public and private — to ensure affordable housing for all. Housing is a basic human right, without which people cannot lead stable, connected lives.

Chandler Zhang, Clovis

Nimitz came back from mistake

In today’s zero mistake Navy (Chester) Nimitz would have never made admiral. While officer of the deck, Nimitz ran the USS Decatur aground and was convicted at a court martial of hazardous ship handling

One has to wonder how many promising young officers have been released or had their careers damaged by an early mistake. Nimitz took enormous risk (in World War II) because he had been allowed to remain in the service.

In today’s risk-adverse military would such an officer thrive and be promoted?

Mike Benbrook, Oakhurst

Progressive? In what sense?

Alexis de Tocqueville was an 18th century French diplomat, political scientist and historian. He was best known for his works “Democracy in America.” One topic he exposes as the strength of the American experience is adherence to the rule of law.

In California, our governor, most legislators and Democratic candidates are adhering to a “no borders” mentality, in direct opposition to the law.

In Portland, Antifa attacked and physically assaulted a conservative journalist while police watched. The irony of the Antifa attacks is that they are masked and resort to threats and violence of anyone with whom they disagree. Seems reminiscent of the KKK, masked and marauding and supported by a media and government sanctioned.

These are just two examples of the eroding rule of law. Today, Antifa and liberal politicians’ animus is directed at conservatives, but when will you not be “woke” enough for them, they direct their violent hatred toward you.

There is a Holocaust anthology titled “The Terrible Things” by Eve Bunting. In this children’s short story, Bunting highlights the brutal and deliberate abuse of individual liberty and prosperity.

If nothing else, let’s agree to adhere to the rule of law.