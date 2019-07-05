Letters to the Editor Lady Liberty weeps: Letters to the editor, July 5, 2019

Lady Liberty is surely weeping

Enough is enough! As Trump continues his rogue presidency, we slip further away from the basic ideals America has stood for. Now he has created concentration camps for children. This is America, not Nazi Germany or the Soviet Gulag. We must make every effort restore our national character and our ideals, and to end this malignant presidency.

Years ago I worked as an inspector in Homeland Security. On the sleeve of my uniform was the image of the Statue of Liberty. Yes, Lady Liberty would truly weep at the human rights violations and the children suffering today on our southern border.

Alan M. Berg, Clovis

Patriotism is alive everywhere

This Fourth of July brought to mind a recent trip to Gallup, New Mexico, the place of my birth. I stayed with my late sister’s daughter, Gigi. She owns a restaurant with the most delicious New Mexican food and also cares for her older sister who was involved in a car accident on her way to New Mexico State nearly 40 years ago that left her brain damaged.

Gigi and I visited a museum where I learned about several heroes of the war in the Pacific. They were the Navajo code talkers . Then there was Hershey Miyamura who was born in Gallup. He was responsible for enough heroics to earn him the Medal of Honor. If you can, you should watch the documentry about Hershey Miyamura on television.The part that I really enjoyed was knowing that I was 11 years old, watching the welcoming parade for Hershey when he came home to a hero’s welcome.

Shirley A. Folland, Fresno

Unwelcome change in public charge

On Monday, The Bee published “When Your School is a Health Center. How Clinics Offer Lifelines for Uninsured Kids.” The story is timely given the proposed rule change on “public charge.”

Public charge is a test used by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to decide who will be let into the United States, who can renew certain temporary visas, and who can get Lawful Permanent Residency (LPR)— green card. The Department of Homeland Security proposed expanding the public charge test to include vital housing, health, and nutrition programs.

What people don’t realize is the dangerous effect this will have, as some families will forgo available health insurance because they will not want to jeopardize their ability to get a green card. What this means is that millions of children will potentially lose insurance coverage. If this proposed rule goes into effect, we won’t have enough lifelines to save everyone. As a public health advocate, I’m deeply concerned about the impact that this will have on the health and well-being of all children.

We can prevent this by calling on the Department of Homeland Security to not implement the proposed changes or supporting the “ No Federal Funds for Public Charge Act” that Rep. Chu is sponsoring. I urge Congressman Jim Costa to sign on as a co-sponsor if he hasn’t already.