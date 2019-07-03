Letters to the Editor Newsom and American Indians: Letters to The Bee, July 3, 2019

Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up he $215 billion 2019-2020 state budget he signed in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2019. AP

Time to show respect, not talk

I loved our governor’s apology to Native Americans. Saying how sorry he was for their genocide and mistreatment, and considering that Native Americans now make up only 1 percent of their own county. He shows his sincerity by giving away more of their land, here in California, to 3 million illegal foreign invaders. It is not his land to give, but somehow a worthless apology and welcome all foreigners makes him feel good.

Just think about it for a moment. Where are you from — China, Africa, Europe? And now only 1 percent of your country is your nationality. And the conquerors keep letting in tens of millions of endless other nations’ people into your homeland. None of us are going to leave, but we can show respect — not just talk respect.

Christian Konior, Fresno

On limiting water pumping

Regarding the opinion submission of June 23 by Amanda Monaco: Ms. Monaco mentions groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs) in her opinion piece, so I have to believe that she is familiar with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. As the “water policy coordinator” for any California group, she darn well should be.

SGMA is a 2014 law that will force California agriculture to regulate and limit the amount of water farmers can pump. For Ms. Monaco to suggest otherwise is at best, grossly misinformed or at worst, disingenious.

The GSAs that are mentioned must submit GSPs (groundwater sustainability plans) to the State Water Resources Control Board by January 2020.

Once SGMA is implemented, farms that need 3 acre-feet to support many crops that are grown now may only be allowed to pump 0.5 acre-feet. If that farm has little or no surface water available, then it will be forced to either fallow land, quit farming or find water elsewhere. The grower may get water from a neighbor; however, that neighbor will be restricted to pumping only 0.5 acre feet as well.

There will not be unregulated, unlimited water pumping. Many acres will be fallowed and many ag jobs will be lost.

John Walth, Fresno

Really care about what God thinks?

Democratic debate No. 2. “What would God think?” A rhetorical question posed by a candidate (which was followed by a round of applause) regarding immigrant children being separated from parents and being kept in “cages” at the border.

Later the candidates were asked who was in favor of pro-choice and protecting women’s reproductive rights. They all, every single one of them, raised their hands in support (again, followed by an enthusiastic round of applause).

How is it that children at the border are more valuable than those with no voice? Can’t have it both ways. A life is a life. Do they really care what God would think? Maybe . . . if He was a Democrat and had a vote. Oh, the hypocrisy.