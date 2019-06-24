Letters to the Editor Biden’s bid for civility: Letters to the editor, June 24

In this Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston, about the White House’s cancer “moonshot” initiative. AP file

It is not hard to do something kind

I don’t agree that Scott Daniel Warren should have been charged for helping another person because he provided someone with water who was clearly in need of it. People do far worse to be called a criminal and Warren is not it.

When we see someone in need of help our first instinct as human beings is to run and help if possible. But with the example President Trump has made using Warren it is best to think about it twice. Anyone can easily relate to Warren wanting to help because helping in our nature, and its a real shame he was punished for it. Aiding and harboring criminals? Yes they entered illegally and therefore might need to have repercussions, but how does leaving them to die seem like a fair thing to do?

To think of all the money and effort put into the having him charged as a felon when there are so many other options they could be using these resources for instead, like for example establishing a system for those that help someone who is clearly in need of help . It shouldn’t be this hard to do something kind.

Martha Mateo Acosta, Sanger

Be civil and drop the differences

I am not a fan of Joe Biden and can’t imagine ever supporting him for public office. He and I see politics from opposite sides. That being stated, Biden is being unfairly attacked because of his use of an example of how civility worked in the past in Washington, D.C.

Biden was using the example that he had to work with duly elected representatives whom he found mean, despicable, racist, and rather disgusting, but was able to get legislation passed.

Washington used to be where people could disagree and yet find some common ground. The current lack of civility demonstrated by Sens. Harris and Booker, as well as others, proves the point Biden is trying to make. Politicians need to get past the differences and work together in a civil manner.

William Atwood, Bass Lake

He’s voting for his neighbor Joe

Just wanted to express my opinion regarding President Trump. I strongly believe that any person who supports this lawless, criminal clown is contributing to the demise of this great nation. Any person who truly loves this country should stand up against this dangerous bully.

We will get a chance next year to get a sane president — any person will be a better president, even my neighbor Joe.