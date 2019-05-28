Letters to the Editor Conway as ‘maid’: Letters to the editor, May 28, 2019

For Conway, the term fits the role

Kellyanne Conway recently tried to sooth Nancy Pelosi’s and Chuck Schummer’s feelings following President Trump’s walkout on their infrastructure meeting.

When approached by Ms. Conway, Nancy Pelosi stated that she dealt with the president and not with staff. Ms. Conway claimed that she was being spoken to as if she were a “maid.”

Ms. Conway needs to look at her past of cleaning up after the president’s actions to realize that she is the “maid,” even though she does not want to be characterized as such.

David Rugeroni, Visalia

Hardly actions of an innocent man

Donald Trump needs to be impeached and needs to be impeached now. He has thrown the country into a constitutional crisis by telling those who have been subpeonaed by the House Judiciary Committee looking into his potential crimes that they don’t have to testify — just ignore the subpoenas. So far, that’s what’s been happening. If the committee does nothing about this, the rule of law in this country has ended. Trump has obstructed justice and so far nothing is being done about it.

In the redacted Mueller report, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Trump that a special counsel had been appointed to conduct the Russia investigation and the president responded: “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency.” According to The New York Times, Trump ordered his counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, but McGahn said he would resign if Trump insisted, so Trump backed down.

Again, this is obstruction of justice. Do these actions and statements sound like they came from an innocent man?

Stephen Sacks, Fresno

Difference between weather, climate

A letter to the editor May 21 from Linda Keys of Tulare indicates she is “stunned” by the number of “gullible” people who don’t understand “weather.” I am surprised that she doesn’t understand the difference between weather and climate. Weather is what we experience on a daily basis; climate refers to the long-term averages of weather over decades.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency has found that average global temperatures since 1975 are increasing more rapidly than ever before. According to the NASA website, even a small increase in average temperatures (climate) can result in more extreme weather incidents.

To put it in perspective, a decrease in the average global temperature of only two degrees Fahrenheit was enough in the past to trigger the “Little Ice Age” from 1300-1870 A.D.; an increase of five degrees was enough to cause a major ice age starting 20,000 years ago, burying most of North America under ice, according to NASA, (earthobservatory.nasa.gov.)

Glaciers are melting at a rapid rate, resulting in rising of the oceans, threatening coastal communities and island nations. It is widely believed by scientists in numerous countries that global climate change (warming) is a reality.