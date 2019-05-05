Letters to the Editor Save Mart Center sound: Letters to the editor, May 5, 2019

Save Mart Center, get sound right

I have been to many concerts at the Save Mart Center. For some reason, the acoustics never sound good. I don’t know if it’s the artist’s responsibility to work on the sound or the Save Mart Center itself.

This is the second time that Carrie Underwood is coming to Fresno in recent years. I am hopeful that with all the complaints I heard about the sound the last time she was here that things are better this time.

Kelly Clarkson was able to get the sound right. Why can’t everyone else.

Leslie Bjerke, Fresno

What is key is the Constitution

The Clovis school board has, temporarily, ceased the inclusion of a prayer at the beginning of its meetings, in accordance with the 9th circuit’s ruling re: Chino Valley that a religious ritual at school board meetings is unconstitutional, particularly if children are present,. especially it not being uncommon for there to be proselytizing.

The First Amendment has been around since the 18th century, so I falsely assumed that by now it would be clear that the U.S. has always been a secular nation. with Jefferson’s “wall of separation” between church and state.

Our history tells us that the relationship between church (read Christian) has been fraught with tensions and remains so, the First Amendment notwithstanding. (Why must citizens swear an oath on the Christian holy book rather than selecting a statement which has significance to them, should they not be Christian?) Also relevant are minority-rights protection from tyranny of the majority; there is a multitude of faiths extant in the U.S. with an increasing number of citizens claiming no religious ties.

People claiming adherence to Christianity may outnumber the others, but that does not justify their rituals being imposed on the citizenry as a whole. Honor the Constitution.

Harriette Wagner, Fresno

Drivers take note: Cyclists have rights

The letter from Jordan Edginton (Apr. 29) states that Herndon Ave. is not meant for pedestrian and bike traffic. He is ignorant of the fact that Herndon Ave. has many existing bike lanes, and is therefore meant to have cyclists.

The motorists of Fresno and Clovis do not get to decide for themselves which public roads should be used by cyclists. The laws of California plan for the use of public roads by cyclists. The California Vehicle Code, CVC21200, gives every person riding a bicycle upon a highway all the rights and provisions applicable to the driver of a vehicle. CVC21760, the Three Feet for Safety Act, requires the driver of a motor vehicle to provide a three-foot buffer between the vehicle and the bicycle when passing. The Dept. of Motor Vehicles advises drivers to respect the right-of-way of bicyclists because they are entitled to share the road with cars.

Herndon Avenue has bike lanes and should be used by cyclists. Cyclists have the right to travel on public roads, whether a bike lane is present or not.

Brian Lewis, Clovis

Was mailer a true census taking?

Was so glad to see Rory Appleton’s article on the “census” letter sent by the Republican party. With all the talk of privacy invasions by internet and phones and whatnot, I was glad to see the old-fashioned “check-it-off” questionnaire designed to pinpoint each potential voter.

Then I looked more closely at my “census” letter from the Republicans. On each question I was requested to fill in a circle labeled “Da,” “Nyet,” or “unsure.”

I don’t know, but I’ve been told that at Mr. Nunes’ secret hide-away dinner fundraiser dinner coming up that no one is to tweet, email, or telephone about that rubles or dollars will be happily accepted.