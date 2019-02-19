Patriots family: Letters to the editor, Feb. 19, 2019

Married into a Patriots family
I had to chuckle a little after looking at your cartoon on Jan. 31. “Patriots are in the Super Bowl AGAIN.” Nails screeching downward on the chalkboard.
I married into a New England Patriots family 45 years ago. I’m talking way back, when they were losers for years on end. I didn’t even care for football in the beginning , but have grown to love it.
I chuckled as I looked at your cartoon, and I remember a co-worker telling me just a couple of weeks ago. “Those New England Patriots need to step aside and let someone else in the Super Bowl ! It’s getting old,” she said.
My response: Why? Isn’t that what the whole season is about? Trying to get to the Super Bowl. All teams had 16 games to do it. New England did it. Why should we just step aside? Everyone had a chance.
Roseann Monroe, Fresno
Compassion cited in pot discourse
Kudos to The Bee for publishing “Fresno’s elected leaders need to ensure equity in cannabis tax spending” (Jan. 22) by Cesar Casamayor and Gidai Maaza, co-founders of The People’s Dispensary Fresno. These men demonstrate a level of compassion too often missing in our public discourse. I hope city leaders heed their call to develop an equity plan that involves the people most affected by decades of discriminatory policing and imprisonment practices.
I was surprised by the rebuttal from a cannabis company called 420 College until I realized that its author, George Boyadjian, had missed Casamayor and Maaza’s point about funding for law enforcement. They suggest 10 percent of the $10 million in annual tax revenue the city hopes to realize from medical cannabis sales be dedicated to an equity fund — their demand is that none of those economic development funds go to police enforcement activities, not that there isn’t resources for enforcement.
His mistake aside, Boyadjian’s language suggests a new ‘War on Drugs’-like approach that has been proven to not work and once again re-criminalizes black and brown people. We need enforcement, but enforcement that provides real pathways into the legalized industry, not re-criminalizing something we just voted to decriminalize.
Aaron Foster, Fresno
Tease your brain, read this book
My compliments to the Town Hall Lecture Series for being prescient enough to bring Dr. John Medina to Fresno. Dr. Medina is recognized around the globe for being a leader in functional brain physiology. His most recent book, “The Aging Brain,” the topic of his presentation in Fresno, is a primer on how we should understand and treat our brain and the tactics we can take to preserve it and make it more viable well into our senior years.
Dr. Medina’s other books gives us valuable insight into early learning, social, emotional and cognitive development. His work and that of others, John Ratey, Jean Blades-Moize, Rae Pica, should be required reading.
The opportunity to live longer, more viable, more meaningful, lives is within our reach. It is simply understanding the crucial roles of exercise, nutrition, socialization, and continuing to “learn” every day. At hand are wonderful strategies for raising creative, curious, happy, socially well-adjusted children.
My thanks to Dr. Medina for his vibrant, informative and often humorous presentation. No one has brought better information than he. My thanks to the Lecture Series for providing Fresno with the very best, continuing to make Fresno a dynamic place to live.
Joe Herzog, Fresno
Crossing street a danger near Fresno State
There is danger in crossing the street from the Fresno State campus. It’s my first semester at Fresno State and I have noticed the danger in crossing the crosswalk. The crosswalk is designed to allow pedestrians, who are students, to cross safely, but I feel it does not. Once the signal flashes, 50 seconds are given to cross the street, which is not enough time.
In 50 seconds I’m not near the small island in the middle of the street. It would be useful if there was a traffic signal, pressing button to trigger the signal to finish crossing the street. Pedestrians must be more than halfway across the crosswalk before the driver proceeds. In some cases I have witnessed this is not the case. In one incident cars were wrapped around the street, blocking the corner of the Maple Ave. and Shaw crosswalk, therefore the students had to walk between the cars in order to cross the street.
In 2013, Alexander Wilson Lark, 43, died from a pedestrian/vehicle traffic accident in this same location. How many more accidents need to occur in order to make crossing the street safe.
Pamela Martinez, Visalia
