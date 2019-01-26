Border wall: Letters to the editor, Feb. 2, 2019

In this Jan. 9 photo, a woman walks on the beach next to the border wall topped with razor wire in Tijuana, Mexico. What started as an online fundraiser to provide President Donald Trump with donations for his southern border wall has morphed into a new foundation whose members vow to build a wall themselves. The “We The People Will Build the Wall” campaign has surpassed $20 million since it was created in December by Air Force veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage. The campaign has received almost 350,000 donations even as wall opponents derided the effort and after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended with Congress refusing Trump’s demand for billions in wall funding. Gregory Bull AP