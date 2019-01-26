Border wall: Letters to the editor, Feb. 2, 2019

Where’s the emergency, Trump?
An emergency is defined as an unforeseen, dangerous situation that requires immediate action. How valid is Donald Trump’s threat to declare a state of national emergency regarding the “situation” at the Mexican border?
If there is, truly, a new, unforeseen emergency, what is it and what is Trump doing right now about it?
No, Trump’s insistence that a new “caravan” is forming over a thousand miles away in Honduras doesn’t fit the definition of something “unforeseen” requiring “immediate action.” And what good is a border wall — still in the planning stages and years from being complete even if authorized — to deliver immediate action to solve a problem? The technique Trump is employing is typical of despots throughout history: conjure up a fake crisis as an excuse to seize autocratic power.
Richmond Garrigus, Fresno
Get the wall, care for America
As we all know, a border wall has been built in some areas, and has proved to be effective in protecting the people of the United States from predatory foreign nationals. It is not the entire solution to border security, but there’s simply no question that it is an important part of it. The current arguments against it are specious in the extreme, and disgustingly dishonest. If it might save just one life, shouldn’t we build it?
I am profoundly saddened and disappointed that the Democratic leadership cares so little for the safety of the people, the financial hardships imposed on federal employees, and the widespread,unnecessary inconveniences they have caused so many of us, that they refuse to fund this project. The amount requested is a small percentage of the budget, and has likely already been far exceeded by the direct and indirect costs of the government shutdown caused by the failure to authorize the funds. This is unconscionable behavior.
Put the people first, Nancy and Chuck. Fund the wall, and move on from this deplorable political posturing to actually working on the people’s business.
Jerry L. Neff, Fresno
Valuable change is coming to Clovis
Some of the best news out of Clovis is that in a couple years Clovis elections will be held when the larger elections are held — when senators and presidents are elected and many more registered voters go to vote.
For years Clovis elected officials have had the pleasure of holding onto office because most people do not take the time to vote in local council elections. Many longtime residents have seen changes in Clovis due to much growth and subdivisions where high-priced homes have been built, leaving many Clovis residents to leave to lower-priced markets.
While city officials try to cling on to the “Clovis Way of Life” motto, its own “Yes” attitude to housing may be its downfall, due to many people moving in from the Bay Area , L.A. and other places.
It will be interesting to see how all this plays out.
Steven Trevino, Clovis
NASA not part of climate change cult
Which of the following entities consists of radical environmentalists: NASA? The Pentagon? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? None of the above, of course! But in a recent column, Cal Thomas labels those who believe we need to stop greenhouse gas pollution, “part of the climate change cult.”
NASA, the Pentagon, and the IPCC all identify heat-trapping gases from burning coal and oil as the cause of climate change. They agree that climate change worsens wildfires, air pollution and storms. They also agree it is causing rising oceans, drought, crop damage, and even increased terrorism due to economic and geographic instability.
How about Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state, George Shultz, or Trent Lott, who both strongly advocate legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Are they “tree huggers”?
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will soon be re-introduced in Congress. Reliable economists say it will create millions of jobs and put dividend money directly in Americans’ pockets. They report it will stimulate innovations that will stop greenhouse gas buildup and prevent thousands of premature deaths from air pollution. Please let your members of Congress know that you want them to vote yes for this game-changing bill.
Andrea Farber De Zubiria, Fresno
