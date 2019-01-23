Support MAGA: Letters to the editor, Jan. 30, 2019

To keep our freedoms, go MAGA
Reading all the letters to impeach Trump makes me wonder how much fake news is relied on and not verified by common since. Rush to judgement seems to be the priority of the day.
The Democrats seem to be hell bent on turning our great county in to a socialist state. When the colonists arrived on our shores, they set up a commune and distributed everything equally. The problem became evident very quickly that some worked hard and others didn’t. When each was given a plot of land and the ability to sell what they grew or made, the colonies flourished. Our founding fathers were wise even though they weren’t perfect. Our country, the greatest in the world, flourishes because of our freedom.
Little by little the freedom we have is being destroyed and replaced by so-called equality. Much like the frog in the pot of water on the stove, we are slowly being turned into a socialist country, and our shelves will become empty as has happened in other socialist countries. Yes, not everything is equal nor can it be. Some will work hard and thrive and others will seek the path of least resistance and vote for more free stuff. The social safety net should be for those truly in need and not just lazy.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Equality sounds good but as the colonists found, it doesn’t work. I support Donald Trump in Making America Great Again.
Ulysses H. Caiati, Fresno
Do-nothing crowd happily lives on
It does not matter whether or not a wall is constructed. The point has been made: 30-plus years of going along to get along, doing nothing, business as usual in Washington D.C have been disrupted. A beacon of light has been shed on a very unpleasant situation, and the establishment is angry with the president for turning up the heat.
At the very least this president will go down in history as one who tried to save the country from socialism and world globalization. Unless you are a career politician or a Hollywood celebrity, enjoy the overcrowded classrooms, overcrowded emergency rooms, unaffordable health care and unsustainable social programs. With the do-nothing-but-pander-to-the-poor-to-stay-in-office crowd calling the shots, its only going to get worse.
James Vincent, Fresno
Would open borders deplete us?
I read the pros and cons of allowing people to freely cross our borders, to come to the land of milk and honey. The United States contains approximately 4 percent of the world’s population. Most of the world wants to come here.
If we were to allow open borders, how long would it be until our social services were depleted by the untrained and the uneducated? At that point those people would drag our economy down to the level of the countries that they left. Would we all suffer from this economic downturn?
Personally I don’t want to find out the hard way! I am tired of the swamp in Washington, I am tired of the bickering and name calling by our elected officials.
Whatever happened to the elected being servants of the people? How come every elected official goes to Washington flying a banner for the people, but comes home a millionaire?
We have all seen the tapes of Schumer, Pelosi and Obama over the past 10 years supporting a border wall. But now that Trump wants a border wall, the Washington D.C. prince and princesses are against it.
We are all nobody’s to them. Too bad they aren’t subject to term limits, but that will never happen because they would have to vote those limits on themselves.
Joe Palmer, Clovis
Dynamite can blow up a wall
In all the hassle about Trump’s wall, I have never seen a consideration of a very salient fact: Walls are only good for anything if there’s no technology to destroy them. (Q. How come we don’t built castles? A. We have cannons). Don’t Trump and his syncopants realize there is already a potent weapon capable of obliterating every inch of his “baby”? It’s called dynamite.
If he ever bothered to read any history — other than in superhero comic books — he’d know that a hundred years ago soldados of the Ejercito del Norte — otherwise known as Villistas — were very proficient at tossing lit sticks of said explosives.
The only real solution to the border mess is to ameliorate the political and economic ills of the Central American countries supplying the refugees. That means economic and social (not military!) assistance. People don’t like to leave home unless there’s no other choice.
Go ahead, build the wall. Watch the fireworks as it disintegrates.
Stephen Pendleton, Visalia
Comments