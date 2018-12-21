Proper use for military: Letters to the editor, Dec. 26, 2018

Today’s letters to the editor were submitted by students at the Center for Advanced Research and Technology, the program offered to high school juniors and seniors in Clovis Unified and Fresno Unified school districts.
On proper use of the military
The federal government invests a lot of its money towards the military. The government should focus on larger problems, like hunger and poverty. The government should spend time investing in the country’s needs. Instead they go fight in other countries that can completely handle themselves. The United States is a powerhouse. However it cannot afford to support itself and other countries. We should focus on bigger problems than the military, and only use the military when required or facing threats.
Sophie Garifo, Clovis
Step up to end homelessness
A huge issue in Fresno County is homelessness. Homelessness is constantly rising yearly, due to little help of the community. Being homeless limits the chance of these individuals to find a stable job and maintain good health. It also has an impact on the appearance of Fresno. For example, all over Fresno you will find piles of debris, shopping carts of cans or trash, and tents in possession of these homeless individuals. This causes our community to look very poor.
Also many parks are very trashy due to homeless people camping out in them. By providing them with shelter, we could eliminate this issue. This would make it safer for our children to play at the park.
However, these problems only could be eliminated if we step up as a community to end this problem.
Jonae Dejohnette, Fresno
Careful adoption of pit bull dogs
I believe that if an individual wants to adopt a pit bull or pit bulls, the person who is giving that dog out should undergo a background check, or not let that individual take the dog home if they have any suspicion that the dog might be used for dogfighting.
Pit bulls are more likely to be used to in dogfights since they are one of more aggressive breeds.
Rene Garcia, Clovis
Success other than college
In today’s society students are heavily encouraged to attend a college in hopes that they will receive a high-paying occupation; but by doing this we are constantly crushing the dreams of our youth, teaching them to not take risks and teaching them to settle for less.
A lot of students have big dreams and lofty goals, but as they grow older they have more people rejecting their dreams and ambitions and instead suggesting that they go to college so they can work for a nice company with good pay and good benefits.
However, college is not for everyone and it is not the only way to become successful, and people who have not attended a college should not be looked down upon. It is time for us as a society to realize that college is overrated and that it is not for everyone; it is time to stop looking down on people who didn’t get a college education; it is time to stop saying to our youth that they can’t do it; and it is time to start supporting and helping our youth to accomplish their dreams no matter how big or small.
David Perez, Fresno
Comments