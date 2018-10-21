Dog owners the problem | Letters to the editor, Oct. 21, 2018

Owners, take care of your dogs
The article about increased dog bites scares me. Dog owners are becoming more irresponsible in taking proper care of the animals that are dependent up on them. I receive pictures of dogs in shelters. It breaks my heart to see so many that are owner relinquished. Not just an unruly young dog, but dogs that are eight, 10 and one was 15 years old being brought to a strange place by an owner that has probably had it for many years.
The SPCA should scan newspaper ads and Craigslist for backyard “breeders” and fine them heavily. In The Fresno Bee, one will see the same “breeders” every six months with a litter to sell. Many of them might end up euthanized in a cold shelter due to owner ignorance. Though options for lower fee spaying and neutering has probably increased, a mobile unit going throughout neighborhoods could be beneficial.
Seeing a dog taken from it’s home and now in a cage on a cement slab not understanding why is overwhelmingly sad. While I totally sympathize with those hurt by a dog, I say blame the owner, not the dog. Aren’t we supposed to be the more intelligent of species?
Mary Herrmann, Oakhurst
Bee and Nunes need to grow up
I feel compelled as an independent to make a few comments regarding the spat between Congressman (Devin) Nunes and The Bee.
On one hand, the congressman’s petulant crusade against The Fresno Bee is juvenile. College freshman learn enough about critical thinking to not attack the messenger, but Nunes has continuously reacted defensively to queries from The Bee regardless of importance or merit. Nunes plays the victim when in reality he is a co-belligerent.
However, The Bee has persistently acted in a hostile manner toward Nunes, outright shilled for his opponent, and repeatedly used unflattering photos of Nunes in all stories while only showing smiling photos of Andrew Janz. The Bee further self-righteously branded itself as a champion for press freedom, while simultaneously ignoring fundamental guidelines regarding bias in a harsh anti-Nunes campaign.
I expect members of Congress to be approachable and respond to queries, even those with malicious intent, with candor and grace. I expect newspapers to relentlessly seek the truth without malice or bias. Both The Bee and Nunes need to grow up.
Overall, my hope is that people in this great country start talking to each other, stop pointing fingers, and find common ground. We are better than this.
Michael Anthony Burchett Jr., Visalia
Nunes engages in juvenile attacks
We can debate whether Congressman Devin Nunes serves well in his capacity as an elected official. As a candidate however, Mr. Nunes is uninspired in his dismissive and frankly juvenile attacks. Mr. Nunes has spent a good chunk of his vaunted war chest on TV, radio and mail ads that all attack his challenger Andrew Janz, and yet not a single ad I have seen or heard talks up any accomplishment by Mr. Nunes. The congressman does not seem to have any interest in defending his record, or promoting any accomplishment he may have achieved in his decade-plus in Congress.
This might lead the cynical observer to quip that he has no record, or achievements of which to speak. Rather though, I believe Mr. Nunes views politics in black and white. His worldview has no room for any sort of dialogue or debate. To Mr. Nunes you are either in his camp or you are not. This view is toxic in our already strained politics.
If Mr. Nunes is unwilling to defend his record, or even dignify his opposition, then he is far too polar a figure for our national representative.
Alexander Flores, Fresno
