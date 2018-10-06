Questioning Nunes’ record | Letters to the editor, Oct. 6, 2018

Really, what has Devin done?
It is good to hear individuals give the reasons they support Rep. Nunes. Bill Smittcamp supports Devin because he knows about the need for water in the Valley and has been fighting for it. Devin understands agriculture and its needs. A letter writer said that it is good to have strong voice in Congress. One question is how did Devin find out about the needs of his constituents since he has not met with them in 10 years?
I think one measure of a congressman’s worth to his constituents is the legislation that he has sponsored that directly impacted his district for the good. It doesn’t have to a large number, just legislation that had a significant impact. I went online and found that Devin had seven pieces of legislation passed in the 20 years he has been in Washington and regretfully none if it is significant. He has voted to reduce or eliminate reasonable cost quality health care. He has done nothing to improve the immigration laws, which are critical to agriculture in the Valley. He is only minimally involved with water issues. I ask, what am I missing about Devin’s commitment to the Valley?
James E. Ayars, Clovis
Willing to destroy a man, his family
Those in the Democrat Party are so pro-abortion, that they are willing to destroy a man and his family simply on the fear that abortion killing might be curtailed. Democrats are proving their biases everyday in the fake news!
An event purported to have occurred 30 plus years ago, with no substantiation, come on? Let's have an FBI investigation by those agents who have been working to oust Trump. Certainly sounds fair to this writer!
Mark Cameron Sr., Fresno
Bigger issues than arresting homeless
“We as citizens don’t know exactly the full story” Eduardo Martinez letter (Sept. 21) was right about that, we don’t know why these people are homeless or what there circumstances are, but to propose we make homelessness illegal is unjust.
Our community has been faced with this dilemma for a long time. The percent has risen 20 percent since 2016, but making it illegal would not fix this problem. Instead, it would overcrowd our jails and stretch our already thin task force even thinner.
We need to consider what’s happening to our Valley that has increasing our homeless population. Events like gentrification of our Fulton district, business closing down and not enough businesses opening up to provide our community with jobs — these problems need to be addressed instead of blaming our homeless community.
Clarissa Cota, Fresno
Just asking: Wasn’t Paula Lloyd great?
I want to submit what, I hope, will be just one of many letters of appreciation to Paula Lloyd for the years she compiled and submitted information on Fresno’s past in the Ask Me column (two Sundays a month). My family settled in Fresno in 1954 and I lived there for 40 years. While some of the responses detailed information on people, buildings, etc. that I had no recollection of, most at least gave me previously unknown details about familiar places and people that I do have some knowledge of. I submitted a couple letters of my own and was, in each case, delighted to learn even more about the subject (you may remember a letter I submitted about Eleanor Roosevelt’s appearance at the Roosevelt High School Auditorium). Thank you, Paula. May God’s continued blessings and health and long life be with you.
Jim Porter, Placerville
