Nunes and Valley water | Letters to the editor, Sept. 23, 2018

Andrew Janz’s latest commercial is quite amusing. He is standing by a dry canal in western boots and jeans while essentially blaming Devin Nunes for the Valley’s eater issues. In the background are lush crops just about ready for harvest. If he has done nothing, and there is no water because of him, then how did those crops grow? No one is working harder than Congressman Nunes to get more water to the Valley. The biggest challenge right now is to keep what water rights we currently have. Do we really think a Democrat such as Janz will fight the state liberals and environmentalists to get more water to the Central Valley? How stupid do the Democrats really think we are? Just another deceitful ad paid for by liberal super PACs and donors who care nothing about keeping the Valley the bread basket of the world.
Jeff Davis, Clovis
Vaccinate kids against HPV
During back-to-school season, our goal is to raise awareness among parents and health care providers in time for annual well checks that it is possible to prevent cancer with the HPV vaccine. The American Cancer Society has officially launched Mission: HPV Cancer Free, a public-health campaign to eliminate vaccine preventable HPV cancers, (cancer.org/dreambig). The HPV vaccine prevents the infection that causes six types of cancer (cervical, vaginal, vulvar, throat, penile and anal). By working together to improve HPV vaccination rates to at least 80 percent by 2026, we can create the first generation free from HPV cancers. HPV vaccination is expected to prevent 90 percent of HPV cancers when given before your child is exposed to the virus. The dociety recommends the HPV vaccine for boys and girls ages 11 or 12 years (2 doses 6-12 months apart; or 3 doses within 8 months for males and females ages 15-26 years). When you vaccinate your child on time, you give them the best protection from HPV cancers, because prevention decreases the longer you wait to vaccinate. Every year in America, more than 31,500 men and women are diagnosed with cancers caused by HPV.
Donna Gavello, Fresno program manager, American Cancer Society
Roe v. Wade is now at stake
Last week The Bee reported on the many highlights of the Kavanaugh hearings. I am writing regarding his response to Sen. Kamala Harris’ questions about government power over the male body. Like many of the questions regarding reproductive rights, Kavanaugh initially evaded the question, and then admitted that, in fact, there are no such laws that govern the male body. While I will not pretend to know how Kavanaugh would vote in a case that threatens to overturn Roe vs. Wade, it should be known that if this decision were overturned it would not only be a step backward for women’s rights, but also for our nation’s health. In contrast to other developed nations in the world, maternal mortality is increasing in the United States. Safe abortion, while controversial, is critical to preventing an even more rapid rise in pregnancy-related deaths, as this procedure is 14 times safer than childbirth. Additionally, while overturning this Supreme Court decision would make pregnancy termination illegal in many states, it would likely not reduce the number that occur, thereby only exposing women to unsafe, unregulated procedures. It is only my hope that our country does not regress in this way.
Wyatt Hanft, Raymond
