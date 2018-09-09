Nunes and farming | Letters to the editor, Sept. 9, 2018

Perhaps a new farmer is needed
Well, I see that Rep. Devin Nunes will be allowed to describe himself as a “farmer” on any future ballots (The Bee, Aug. 31). Actually, I can’t disagree with Judge Allen Summer’s ruling. Our man from the 22nd District has been assiduous in pitching the manure excreted from the Oval Office (along with that which he has generated on his own). Unfortunately, all this has accomplished is the fertilization of conspiracy theories and general lunacy. If Rep. Nunes insists on polluting our local and national soil, I suggest we find a new farmer.
Dean Christensen, Fresno
GOP, Dems and money’s meaning
A very short letter:
A simple definition of the word “money.”
Republicans: something you earn.
Democrats : something you print
Charles N. Hall, Fresno
How might you define oxymoron?
DICTIONARY: O — ox-y-mo-ron. Brent Kavanaugh endorsement commercial paid by Judicial Crisis Network.
Ann Pardini, Fresno
Here’s how to make The Bee better
The op-ed column by Editor Joe Kieta got me thinking and I have some ideas for him. 1. Report the good news as such rather than trying to find a reason that President Trumps idea is wrong. 2. Stop reporting as news every Democrat remarks, as fact. 3. Try to publish at least a few letters supporting the Trump agenda along with the sour grapes. I have been a Bee customer since 1979 and even with the overwhelming Democrat support I could find things I need to know. Now if you redacted (new word to me) all the hate Trump coverage there would be little left to read. Thank you for asking.
Lynn Streit, Fresno
