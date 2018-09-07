Catholic Church needs reforming | Letters to the editor, Sept. 7, 2018

Catholic Church needs reformation
I support Kevin Frye’s thesis that the Catholic Church must take a hard look at the structure of its hierarchy. I would include the laity, men and women as well as the sisters (who also gave me a great education!) This would give a much more balanced perspective and approach to the serious challenges the church is facing. It is time for Vatican III to look at and redesign the internal structure of the Catholic Church.
Joan W. Christenson, Fresno
Clovis Unified an excellent district
I just finished reading the article The Bee put in about Clovis Unified School District’s police department. I am outraged at The Bee, but not surprised. Clovis Unified is one of the best districts in California. Heaven for bid they never experience a school shooting, but as a parent I am very relieved that they are prepared. The only thing that Clovis Unified needs is for the ACLU to keep their nose out of their business. A business that is being run better then most school districts have ever thought about being run. Shame on The Bee and shame on the ACLU! Most people want their children to attend Clovis Unified for good reason. Good grades, good environment, and an excellent police department taking care of our students. They should use Clovis Unified as a role model instead of wasting everybody’s time trying to knock them for doing such an excellent job.
Michelle Ma, Clovis
Plan B cannot be bankruptcy
Market losses caused by tariffs, that were not supposed to happen, have opened the door to Plan B. More debt added to our deficit in the form of aid (billions) as compensation for losses. But don’t worry, if China won’t lend us any more money, I’m sure Putin will come thru for his pal. By the way, have any of the so-called advisers to the president told him he can’t file bankruptcy to save our economy?
Richard Poulter Sr., Fresno
Off to London, or Fresno?
Devin Nunes goes to London! He tries to gather British spy information for Donald Trump. Devin has not held a public meeting with his constituents in years and is not campaigning in his district. His opponent, Andrew Janz, is holding a meet and greet on Sept. 14. Maybe he has the answers to the pressing San Joaquin Valley issues, like water, farmer issues and job development. I invite you to join me.
Jan Butler, Fresno
