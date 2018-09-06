Trump best as commander? | Letters to the editor, Sept. 6, 2018

Trump best as commander?
Donald Trump has insulted every American serving in the military and every veteran who ever served with his disgraceful display and attitude toward Sen. John McCain on his death.
Historians will look at this era of American history and ask: How did this man who sought and received deferments to avoid military service and insulted serving members of the military and veterans become the commander in chief of our military?
It’s the same question we should ask now.
Colin Doughert, Fresno
McCain’s legacy: Put America first
I am very saddened about the passing of John McCain. In my view he was one of the greatest people ever elected to Congress. He knew what his job was and even though he represented the state of Arizona, he was aware that he was a member of the Congress of the United States of America. He had the good of all people on his mind and I think that was always evident, even up to his last vote. John McCain cared about all mankind, not just himself or members of his political party. May we all think about that as we move forward. We need to put aside our differences, reach out and do something for those at home and abroad, be it big or small. That will help make America what our founding fathers meant it to be, not just great, but the greatest nation on Earth. That is what I think John McCain stood for. Heaven has our best now and we need to show our God that we had a good teacher and we learned from him.
Dolores O'Bar, Fresno
Shameful words caught on tape
Rep. Devin Nunes should be ashamed of himself and resign from his position ASAP. He should know better that his loyalty should be to the people of the country, not to the president, after we knew about the recording when he specifically said the Republicans should protect POTUS from possible impeachment. I have great hopes on Tom Steyer from needtoimpeach.com.
Guillermo Contreras, Avenal
Candidates’ use of deceptive surveys
We get calls asking us to participate in a political survey; a few questions and we see they are completely slanted in favor of a particular candidate, a campaign ad posing as a neutral questionnaire. Is this deception a sample of the candidate’s ethics?
Edd Dickerman, Fresno
