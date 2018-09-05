Devin Nunes and gun safety | Letters to the editor, Sept. 5, 2018

Nunes’ gun support means less safety
Why would Bob Whalen publicly support Devin Nunes rather than Andrew Janz for Congress? Nunes, an NRA puppet, votes against banning assault weapons and closing background check loopholes, making our children more vulnerable to gun violence in their schools and making all Valley residents less safe. He attacks our law enforcement and intelligence agencies, undermining the safety of all Americans.
As a prosecuting attorney, Andrew Janz makes our Valley safer every day by taking violent offenders off the street. When elected, he will strongly support banning assault weapons and closing background check loopholes to make our children and all Valley residents safer from gun violence. He will defend our law enforcement and intelligence agencies against dangerous, anti-American attacks.
As a chief deputy district attorney and mayor of Clovis, shouldn’t Mr. Whalen’s top priority be to make Clovis, our Valley, and every child safer from gun violence, and shouldn't he support the candidate who will do just that? Supporting NRA-backed Devin Nunes does just the opposite. For Mr. Whalen, unfortunately, partisan politics apparently trumps doing what is right for District 22 residents as a mayor and district attorney. Maybe in the voting booth he will follow his conscience.
David L. Rowell, Clovis
A politician to run Caltrans? Bad idea
Let’s let a politician run Caltrans, nothing like a pol to be nonpartisan and not a sycophant to special interests. Steve Trevino’s rant in The Bee (Aug. 17) was the shallow rant of a disoriented, misinformed Bee letter writer.
As a past Caltrans administrator, we would chuckle at letters those uninformed would write concerning Caltrans, a subject of which they knew little about. But Caltrans, being a lightening rod of controversy, was made an easy emotional petty target by its critics, much like Mr. Trevino’s Archie Bunker, homespun-style complaint, which is ludicrous at best.
Maybe he was wishfully hoping for Cinderella to show up and everything would be wonderful forever.
Who would compare California’s roads and infrastructure with other entities? Only those not knowing the complexity of the world’s fifth-largest economy and its complicated transportation issues. Only those complaining about a potholes. Only those blinded by politics instead of reaching for professionalism.
Adriana Gianturco, a Jerry Brown appointee to run Caltrans in 1976, was a woman ahead of her time. His appointee had the vision of eco-friendly diamond lanes, and much more, but was vilified for her futuristic ideas and was referred to as, Adriana, “ Giant Turkey,” the “ crazy” woman in Sacramento by those not unlike Steve Trevino.
Jesse Sanchez Barroso, Fresno
Shameful words caught on tape
Rep. Devin Nunes should be ashamed of himself and resign from his position ASAP. He should know better that his loyalty should be to the people of the country, not to the president, after we knew about the recording when he specifically said the Republicans should protect POTUS from possible impeachment. I have great hopes on Tom Steyer from needtoimpeach.com.
Guillermo Contreras, Avenal
Candidates’ use of deceptive surveys
We get calls asking us to participate in a political survey; a few questions and we see they are completely slanted in favor of a particular candidate, a campaign ad posing as a neutral questionnaire. Is this deception a sample of the candidate’s ethics?
Edd Dickerman, Fresno
