Trump and truth | Letters to the editor, Aug. 30, 2018

Trump opens mouth, fake comes out
When Mr. Trump congratulates Paul Manafort for not “breaking” while under investigation, is he actually saying that he did a good thing by not telling the government the truth? If that’s the case, then what is it about the truth that concerns him so? Trump says he’s done nothing wrong, yet he makes it clear to his associates that he’ll pardon them if convicted of a crime. Sounds like he’s trying to motivate those who could give testimony against him to keep quiet. If the man has done nothing wrong, why has he refused to be interviewed by Mr. Mueller? By impeding and discrediting Mueller’s investigation, he gives the impression that he has done something wrong. Mr. Trump’s proclamation that he can pardon himself further erodes my confidence that he is an ethical and credible man. And what’s up with those tax returns that he promised to release? Further he claimed that he didn’t know about the hush money paid to two of his paramours, which he now admits was a lie. It just seems like the man has substantial problems with the truth. In my opinion the only “fake news” disseminated throughout this country comes from Trump’s mouth.
B.L. Johnson, Fresno
American values under siege
American values as written in our Constitution and Bill of Rights are being destroyed by the actions and words of the president and his defenders in Congress. Trumps attacks on the free press are doing incredible damage to the our freedom as Americans to express our opinions about our government. This is becoming an increasing problem worldwide.
In Poland, dissenters who satirize the government to protest policies are being jailed. The same (or worse) happens in North Korea, Turkey, the Philippines, Czech Republic and many other places, many have been democratic, so called. Their freedoms have been eroded the same way ours are here. Trump is systematically undermining the authority of the courts, the justice system in general and human decency and basic human rights. He has intimidated Congress (who were a feckless bunch already ) into supporting every decision he makes. What is happening here is made even more egregious by the criminal actions by the president to hide his guilt, sexually misbehaving, and in knowingly abetting Russia in crimes to help Trump be elected. We are in danger of losing what makes America great ... it's moral decency and freedoms. Stand up, people! Vote the swamp creatures out!
Jeanie Warner, Porterville
Grow as a person by being civil
Not long ago, I overheard someone state that politics should be discussed behind closed doors. This statement causes me great concern. Instead, wouldn’t it be more fruitful if we, as intelligent humans, discuss our differences in an attempt to better understand each other? To not do so only helps to further divide us as friends, families and, ultimately, a nation. Are we afraid to open our minds to others’ viewpoints because we are just that stubborn or because doing so may compel us to seriously consider the ideas coming from those whose belief systems make enough sense that we are charged with questioning our own tenets? Yes, this type of discourse may compel us to step outside our comfort zones. But, all in all, this can lend to personal growth, which is a good thing. Worst case, we walk away from each other agreeing to disagree which, if we allow it to, also lends to personal growth and hopefully, further strengthens our ability to demonstrate respect toward one another.
Kathy Kaiser Clarey, Fresno
