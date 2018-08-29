Mosquito breeding areas | Letters to the editor, Aug. 29, 2018

No breeding areas, no mosquitoes
Regarding “Just get rid of the mosquitoes:” Mosquitoes are the scourge of the world, carrying everything from malaria to the Zika virus. It's not really very likely that simply calling your local abatement office and expecting them to “just take care of them” will solve the problem. In our neighborhood, the Fresno Mosquito Abatement District and DeBug Fresno is conducting a test involving eliminating breeding areas and releasing sterile males. The tests appear very effective.
I personally am a mosquito magnet – any mosquito nearby immediately finds me, yet compared to last year at this time, mosquito bites in our household and our neighborhood are way down. We are very pleased with the progress being made in this wonderfully scientific mosquito abatement project. We are also glad that the solution is no longer just spraying insecticides. Environmental solutions appear to be on the horizon, albeit in the testing phase. In the meantime, eliminate the breeding areas on your property – it's proven to work!
Carolyn Bryant, Fresno
Catholic church’s big ‘problem’
Having actively watched how the Catholic church has dealt with “the Problem,” I have concluded that this is a structural problem. The Problem is deeply rooted in the patriarchal hierarchy and is a self-reinforcing behavior. Without constant attention to this Problem, it will continue to re-aggregate until a structural change to the church’s organizational chart is employed. To this end, I believe we have found a critical role for a long overlooked group. This group would be administratively layered into the hierarchy, breaking up the vertical alliances and acting as a a brake on institutionalized problematic behavior. As this is predominantly a male behavior, this necessary group is, the nuns. They kept me in line for 13 years of schooling and they can do the same for the church – if properly empowered.
Kevin Frye, Fresno
Scooters the way to clean environment
This letter is in response to Marek Warszawski’s low-brow article on electric scooters recently published. In a city where one can see the air we breathe, its interesting that instead of welcoming a potential clean form of transportation, albeit a nonconventional launch, he chose to focus on all the negativities he could conjure up. He spent an inordinate amount of time wondering how Fresnans might deface, steal or destroy the scooters ... not sure what that was about. Obviously he thinks less of our citizens should we consider embracing a program that might take some cars off the road. Hopefully the City Council will give the scooters a chance without regulating them out of existence. Walk the walk, Fresno, if you want a cleaner environment.
Mark Nample, Fresno
‘Space Force,’ Yoda ponders it
Bullied in space, tired I am. May the “Space Force” be with you.
Rod Palmer, Visalia
Comments